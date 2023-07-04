Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 26-30
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 26 and Friday, June 30, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Saucy Saucy
231 KELLI LANE NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Bibb County:
Wendy’s
4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Marble Slab
5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Subway
3004 DEBRA ANN DR STE B MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD SUITE 107 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Wendy’s
6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Smoothie King
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails
497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base
3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Mobile
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Dairy Queen
4471 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
McDonald’s
4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Waffle House
5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
USA Deli
4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Ole Times Country Buffet
1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
MGA – Camelot Court
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
MGA – Duke’s Spot
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
MGA – Subway
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
MGA – Cafe Diem
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
MGA – Catering
100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
Lucky China
4221 MERCER UNIV. DR #4 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
American Feel and Wings
45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
Bleckley County:
Southern Roots Nutrition (Food Service)
105 E BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Dooly County:
Dooly County Justice Center (Food Service)
PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY. PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Subway/Perry’s Chicken
824 PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Pinehurst Diner
207 FULLINGTON AVE PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Houston County:
Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)
622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Moe’s Southwest Grill
794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
BJ’s Orioles Nest LLC (Food Service)
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Island Pot
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Krystal Restaurant
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Shells Seafood
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Shells Seafood – Base of Operation
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Zaxby’s
311 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Perdue – Cook Side South
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Perdue – Cook Side North
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Perdue – Main
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Sonic Drive-In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 64 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Fried Green Tomatoes
747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
J & F Caribbean Delight
100 A GUNN RD STE 3 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop
524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE 5 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Gigi’s Little Kitchen
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Gigi’s Comfort Food
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
White Diamond Grill, Inc.
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
Dunkin Donuts
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
Chick-fil-A
1600 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
The Basket Case – Base
209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
The Basket Case – Mobile
209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
Jones County:
Jalapenos LLC
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Monroe County:
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Shoney’s
323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal (Food Service)
484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
Peach County:
Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Sister’s Kitchen
804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Ghost Lounge Inc.
106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Tacos El Jefe Fort Valley
1030 PEACH PKWY UNIT 11/12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023
Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
ABC Catering, LLC.
101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
Treutlen County:
Treutlen Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
401 CASCADE CIRCLE PO BOX 707 SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
New China Cuisine, Inc.
1009 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023
Dairy Queen
3973 E MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023
Twiggs County:
Platinum Ash
551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Platinum Ash – Mobile
551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Platinum Ash – Base of Operation
551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023
Washington County:
Washington State Prison Staff Dining
13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023
Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)
446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023