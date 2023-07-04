Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 26-30

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 26 and Friday, June 30, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Saucy Saucy

231 KELLI LANE NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Bibb County:

Wendy’s

4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Marble Slab

5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Subway

3004 DEBRA ANN DR STE B MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Marco’s Pizza

6394 ZEBULON RD SUITE 107 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Ole Times

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Wendy’s

6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

530 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Smoothie King

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Kinjo Kitchen & Cocktails

497 2ND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Base

3670 EISENHOWER MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Dog Gone It Anyway You Want It Dogs – Mobile

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Dairy Queen

4471 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

McDonald’s

4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Waffle House

5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

USA Deli

4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Ole Times Country Buffet

1343 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

MGA – Camelot Court

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

MGA – Duke’s Spot

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

MGA – Subway

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

MGA – Cafe Diem

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

MGA – Catering

100 UNIVERSITY PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

Lucky China

4221 MERCER UNIV. DR #4 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

American Feel and Wings

45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

Bleckley County:

Southern Roots Nutrition (Food Service)

105 E BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Dooly County:

Dooly County Justice Center (Food Service)

PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY. PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Subway/Perry’s Chicken

824 PINEHURST-HAWKINSVILLE HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Pinehurst Diner

207 FULLINGTON AVE PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Houston County:

Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)

622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Moe’s Southwest Grill

794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

96 Vietnamese Cuisine

810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

BJ’s Orioles Nest LLC (Food Service)

2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Island Pot

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Krystal Restaurant

1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Perry Hospital Cafeteria

1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Shells Seafood

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Yami Crab

210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Shells Seafood – Base of Operation

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Zaxby’s

311 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Perdue – Cook Side South

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Perdue – Cook Side North

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Perdue – Main

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Subway

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Sonic Drive-In

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Seoul House Korean Restaurant

128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

China Buffet

608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)

1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

96 Vietnamese Cuisine

810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 64 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes

747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

J & F Caribbean Delight

100 A GUNN RD STE 3 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop

524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

1506 SAM NUNN BLVD STE 5 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Gigi’s Little Kitchen

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Gigi’s Comfort Food

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Casa Mexico II

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

White Diamond Grill, Inc.

497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

Ruby Tuesday

101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

Subway

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

Anna’s Asian Cafe

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse

1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

Dunkin Donuts

1506 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

Marco’s Pizza

405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

Captain D’s

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi

1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

Chick-fil-A

1600 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

The Basket Case – Base

209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

The Basket Case – Mobile

209 HILLCREST AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

Jones County:

Jalapenos LLC

4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Monroe County:

Lucky Cafe

306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

La Pasadita Cafe

275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Shoney’s

323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal (Food Service)

484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

Peach County:

Peachtree Cafe

50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Sister’s Kitchen

804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Ghost Lounge Inc.

106 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Tacos El Jefe Fort Valley

1030 PEACH PKWY UNIT 11/12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2023

Mi Ranchito

311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

ABC Catering, LLC.

101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Tapatio

600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

Treutlen County:

Treutlen Probation Detention Center (Food Service)

401 CASCADE CIRCLE PO BOX 707 SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

New China Cuisine, Inc.

1009 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2023

Dairy Queen

3973 E MAIN STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-26-2023

Twiggs County:

Platinum Ash

551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Platinum Ash – Mobile

551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Platinum Ash – Base of Operation

551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)

113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

Washington County:

Washington State Prison Staff Dining

13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2023

Washington County Senior Center (Food Service)

446 MAURICE FRIEDMAN DR PO BOX 1115 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2023

