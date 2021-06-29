Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 21-25
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 21 and Friday, June 25, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)
313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)
325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
The Velvet Elvis Supper Club (Food Service)
113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Kai Thai Restaurant
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Bibb County:
L G’s Community Foods
4254 MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Sake Hibachi and Sushi
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Macon Crab House
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
City Wings Steak and Lemonade
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
20’s Pub and Sub
3078 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Arby’s
4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes
103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
RAB Central Georgia Tech (Food Service)
1821 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Shogun
900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Wendy’s
1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Buffalo Wild Wings
169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Church’s Chicken
5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Olive Garden
4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Raymond Williams Chapter 50 D.A.V. (Food Service)
4493 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
S&S Cafeteria
2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Specialties of the House
5707 RIVOLI DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Macon Youth Development (Food Service)
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Domino’s Pizza
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Bleckley County:
Snow’s Asian Grill
125 N 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Dooly County:
Alley Wings & More
234 CRUMPLER AVE UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Hancock County:
Down South Seafood
972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Houston County:
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved score from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Church Home Rehabilitation and Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved score from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Cafe 1601 – Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Coffee Corner – Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 70 (improved score to 100 on 6/28 follow-up)
Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 74 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Larry’s Giants Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Jersey Mike’s Subs
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Jasper County:
Frank’s Restaurant
1811 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Lakeview Restaurant
8726 JACKSON LAKE RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
The Vanilla Bean
134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Jasper County Jail Kitchen
1551 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Johnson County:
Greenwood Place Community Home (Food Service)
1901 W ELM ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Wrightsville Manor Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)
337 WEST COURT ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Laurens County:
DP Wings Food Truck
712 FRED’S LANE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021
Monroe County:
Johah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Falls View Restaurant
42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Rutland Student Center – GDC Tift Campus (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021
Ooh La La Catering
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Peach County:
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
New China Buffet
HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Washington County:
Washington Correctional Institution (Food Service)
13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Washington State Prison Staff Dining
13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021
Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021
Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021
Wheeler County:
Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
5 E 2ND ST GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021