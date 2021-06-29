Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 21-25

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 21 and Friday, June 25, 2021.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 21 and Friday, June 25, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Green Acres Nursing Home (Food Service)

313 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

The Local Yolkal Cafe

117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Chaplinwood Nursing Homes (Food Service)

325 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Marco’s Pizza

2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

The Velvet Elvis Supper Club (Food Service)

113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Cafe Central

500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Kai Thai Restaurant

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant

2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

The Real Deal Grill & More

185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Smoothie King

119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Bibb County:

L G’s Community Foods

4254 MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Sake Hibachi and Sushi

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Macon Crab House

4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

City Wings Steak and Lemonade

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

20’s Pub and Sub

3078 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Arby’s

4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes

103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

RAB Central Georgia Tech (Food Service)

1821 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Shogun

900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Wendy’s

1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Texas Roadhouse

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice

1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Buffalo Wild Wings

169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Church’s Chicken

5394 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Olive Garden

4950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Raymond Williams Chapter 50 D.A.V. (Food Service)

4493 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

S&S Cafeteria

2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Specialties of the House

5707 RIVOLI DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Macon Youth Development (Food Service)

4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Subway

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)

4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Domino’s Pizza

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Bleckley County:

Snow’s Asian Grill

125 N 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Dooly County:

Alley Wings & More

234 CRUMPLER AVE UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Hancock County:

Down South Seafood

972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Houston County:

Waffle House

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved score from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Church Home Rehabilitation and Healthcare (Food Service)

2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Rock N Roll Sushi

794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved score from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Cafe 1601 – Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Coffee Corner – Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

McDonald’s

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 70 (improved score to 100 on 6/28 follow-up)

Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)

309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Waffle House

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Inspection Score: 74 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Travelodge (Food Service)

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Larry’s Giants Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Jersey Mike’s Subs

794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Rock N Roll Sushi

794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 77 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

El Bronco

2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Pizza Hut

1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Shanghai Restaurant

2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Arby’s

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)

2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Jasper County:

Frank’s Restaurant

1811 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Lakeview Restaurant

8726 JACKSON LAKE RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

The Vanilla Bean

134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Jasper County Jail Kitchen

1551 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Johnson County:

Greenwood Place Community Home (Food Service)

1901 W ELM ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Wrightsville Manor Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)

337 WEST COURT ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Laurens County:

DP Wings Food Truck

712 FRED’S LANE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2021

Monroe County:

Johah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Falls View Restaurant

42 TOWALIGA RIVER DR JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Rutland Student Center – GDC Tift Campus (Food Service)

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2021

Ooh La La Catering

1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Dairy Queen

200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

La Pasadita Cafe

275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Burger King

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Peach County:

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Burger King

302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

New China Buffet

HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Washington County:

Washington Correctional Institution (Food Service)

13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Washington State Prison Staff Dining

13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-25-2021

Kentucky Fried Chicken

729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Waffle House

104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2021

Wheeler County:

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)

5 E 2ND ST GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2021

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.