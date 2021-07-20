Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 12-16

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 12 and Friday, July 16, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Milly Smoke Cafe Grand Opening (Food Service)

2485 COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Bibb County:

Shiloh Center/Edward’s Catering

3617 MASSEYVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

Starbucks

4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Grey Goose

4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

McDonald’s

4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Dairy Queen

4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Nu-Way Weiners

3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Margarita’s Mexican Grill

5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Mellow Mushroom

5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Pho Cali

3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill

4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Olivia’s Adult Daycare (Food Service)

1441 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Checker’s

91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

American Feel and Wings

45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Dooly County:

Dairy Queen

1043 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Houston County:

IHOP

2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

Quality Inn and Suites (Food Service)

215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

Steak ‘n Shake

2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

96 Vietnamese Cuisine

810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

BJ’s Oriole’s Nest (Food Service)

2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

The Garden Grill & Bar – Hilton Garden Inn

207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Oil Lamp Restaurant

401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Starbucks

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Casa Mexico II

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Shells Seafood

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Yami Crab

210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Kona Ice of Houston County – Base & Mobile

1032 CHATTAHOOCHEE DR BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Cracker Barrel

2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Waffle House

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)

151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

96 Vietnamese Cuisine

810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 74 (improved score three days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

The Pour Pony – Base and Mobile (Food Service)

100 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Wendy’s

1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

The Kitchen

1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

Little Caesar’s

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

Arby’s

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 73 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

Fresh Pie Pizza

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

Jones County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub

214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

Laurens County:

Red Claw

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-2 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

The Latin Phoenix Creperie

306 ACADEMY DR STE 100 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

Peach County:

Nu-Way Weiners

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021

Southern Charm Catering

188 IRBY RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Zaxby’s

2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Waffle House

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Zaxby’s

400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Waffle House

241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Church’s Chicken

100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

Putnam County:

El Agave Restaurant

960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Papa John’s

102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Burger King

100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Telfair County:

Jen’s Deli

101 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date:

Treutlen County:

Peach State BBQ

3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Washington County:

Coleman’s Corner

340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021

Pizza Hut

610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021

Trackside Pub & Deli

102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Smashed

100 E SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021

Hot Wings & Things

834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021

