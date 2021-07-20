Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 12-16
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 12 and Friday, July 16, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Milly Smoke Cafe Grand Opening (Food Service)
2485 COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Bibb County:
Shiloh Center/Edward’s Catering
3617 MASSEYVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
Starbucks
4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Grey Goose
4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
McDonald’s
4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Dairy Queen
4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Nu-Way Weiners
3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Margarita’s Mexican Grill
5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Mellow Mushroom
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Pho Cali
3780 NORTHSIDE DR STE 100 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill
4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Olivia’s Adult Daycare (Food Service)
1441 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Checker’s
91 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
American Feel and Wings
45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Dooly County:
Dairy Queen
1043 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Houston County:
IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
Quality Inn and Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
Steak ‘n Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
BJ’s Oriole’s Nest (Food Service)
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
The Garden Grill & Bar – Hilton Garden Inn
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Shells Seafood
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Kona Ice of Houston County – Base & Mobile
1032 CHATTAHOOCHEE DR BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 74 (improved score three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
The Pour Pony – Base and Mobile (Food Service)
100 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
The Kitchen
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
Little Caesar’s
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 73 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
Fresh Pie Pizza
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
Jones County:
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
Laurens County:
Red Claw
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-2 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
The Latin Phoenix Creperie
306 ACADEMY DR STE 100 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
Peach County:
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2021
Southern Charm Catering
188 IRBY RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Zaxby’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021
Putnam County:
El Agave Restaurant
960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Papa John’s
102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Burger King
100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Telfair County:
Jen’s Deli
101 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date:
Treutlen County:
Peach State BBQ
3444 ORIANNA RD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Washington County:
Coleman’s Corner
340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2021
Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2021
Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Smashed
100 E SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2021
Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2021