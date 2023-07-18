Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 10-14

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 10 and Friday, July 14, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 10 and Friday, July 14, 2023. (Note: The only scores available in this article as of July 18 are from Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 12. The state’s website is down. Scores will be updated when the state’s website is operational).

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Annie Lou’s Seafood and More #1

212 OLD STAGE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Annie Lou’s Seafood and More #2

212 OLD STAGE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Bibb County:

Starbucks

4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Ming’s Restaurant

4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Sidebcar Cafe – Mercer Dining Law School

1021 GEORGIA AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Chen’s Wok

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

The Fish House II

3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Fing Town I

950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Jimmy John’s

781 SPRING ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee

1667 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Sophia’s on Second

428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Vice Bar

499 MLK JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Wendy’s

6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Ninja Japanese Steak House

575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Cathedral Coffee

5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Subway

1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

The Library Tap and Kitchen

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)

1220 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

The Brick

1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)

5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

WNB Factory

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub

1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Bleckley County:

Royal Nutrition (Food Service)

205 E DYKES STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Hancock County:

Hancock County Detention Center (Food Service)

67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Handsome & Greta

11658 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Houston County:

Nu-Way Weiners

1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Abba House

2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Yami Yami

770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Pub 96 Inc.

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Ronde’-Vu Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Pub 96 Food Truck

405 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Del Taco

2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Hunni BJ’s Food Bar and Grill

504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food)

201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

El Bronco

2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Quality Inn (Food Service)

1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

The Carriage House

125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Howard Johnson (Food Service)

100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

CRU

85 HWY 247 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

7 Brew

4050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

International Coffee & Smoothie Bar

2922 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Mr Smoothie Juice Bar

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Chick-fil-A

3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

McAlister’s Deli

730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 420 & 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Jones County:

Agave Azul – Mobile

106 BILL CON PKWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Scooter’s Coffee

615 LANDMARK POINTE BLVD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Laurens County:

Pizza Hut

2205 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Marco’s Pizza

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A11 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Monroe County:

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Timberlake Campground -Seasonal

1721 HWY 83 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill

480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023

Peach County:

The Railroad Cafe

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023

Twiggs County:

Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)

400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

Subway

13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023

