Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 10-14
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 10 and Friday, July 14, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 10 and Friday, July 14, 2023. (Note: The only scores available in this article as of July 18 are from Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 12. The state’s website is down. Scores will be updated when the state’s website is operational).
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Annie Lou’s Seafood and More #1
212 OLD STAGE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Annie Lou’s Seafood and More #2
212 OLD STAGE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Bibb County:
Starbucks
4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Sidebcar Cafe – Mercer Dining Law School
1021 GEORGIA AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Chen’s Wok
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
The Fish House II
3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Fing Town I
950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Jimmy John’s
781 SPRING ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
7Brew Drive Thru Coffee
1667 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Sophia’s on Second
428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Vice Bar
499 MLK JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Wendy’s
6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Ninja Japanese Steak House
575 MULBERRY ST S Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Cathedral Coffee
5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
The Library Tap and Kitchen
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 300 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)
1220 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
The Brick
1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
American Legion Post 3 (Food Service)
5530 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
WNB Factory
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY UNIT D MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub
1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Bleckley County:
Royal Nutrition (Food Service)
205 E DYKES STREET COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Hancock County:
Hancock County Detention Center (Food Service)
67 SPRING ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Handsome & Greta
11658 HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Houston County:
Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Abba House
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Pub 96 Inc.
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Ronde’-Vu Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Pub 96 Food Truck
405 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Del Taco
2766 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Hunni BJ’s Food Bar and Grill
504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Quality Inn (Food Service)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
The Carriage House
125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
CRU
85 HWY 247 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
7 Brew
4050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
International Coffee & Smoothie Bar
2922 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Mr Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
McAlister’s Deli
730 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 420 & 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Jones County:
Agave Azul – Mobile
106 BILL CON PKWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Scooter’s Coffee
615 LANDMARK POINTE BLVD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Laurens County:
Pizza Hut
2205 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Marco’s Pizza
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A11 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Monroe County:
The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Timberlake Campground -Seasonal
1721 HWY 83 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2023
Peach County:
The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2023
Twiggs County:
Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023
Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2023