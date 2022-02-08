Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 31-February 4
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 31 and Friday, February 4, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Jalisco Mexican Grill #2
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Bibb County:
Subway
5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Zaxby’s
4622 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Sumo Steak & Sushi
3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Marco’s Pizza
2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Bonefish Grill
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 506 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Houston County:
Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022
Wing Town
1807 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Subway
703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Taco Shed
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Caffe Vignette
105 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Fishin’ Chicken – Middle Georgia Commissary
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Smoke Time at Fishin’ Chicken
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Chick-fil-A
1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
The Perfect Pear
922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Barberitos
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Luna Taqueria
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Hardees
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Five Guys: Burgers and Fries
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Insepction Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Hardees
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Laurens County:
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
1101 BROOKHAVEN DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
McDonald’s
2193 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Hometown Grill
1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Zaxby’s
100 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Waffle House
108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Papa’s Cooking – Mobile
1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Just Mike’s Seafood and More
2103 VETERANS BLVD STE 17 & 18 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Monroe County:
Shoney’s
323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022
High Falls Wings Depot
4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
River Place
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
Falls View Joint
4724 HIGHFALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Peach County:
Dunkin’ Donuts
404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Tony’s BBQ & More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Hardees
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Kings Deli
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Peking Gourmet Zhuo
2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Wendy’s
309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022
Putnam County:
Burger King
100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022
Zaxby’s
120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Harbor at Harmony Crossing (Food Service)
923 HARMONY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022
Upson County:
The Ritz Cafe
114 S CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022