Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 31-February 4

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 31 and Friday, February 4, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Octagon Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Bibb County:

Subway

5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Zaxby’s

4622 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Sumo Steak & Sushi

3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Marco’s Pizza

2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Bonefish Grill

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 506 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Houston County:

Big Picture Burgers

1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022

Wing Town

1807 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

El Jalisciense

1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Peking Garden & Sushi

3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Subway

703 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Taco Shed

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe

2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Caffe Vignette

105 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Fishin’ Chicken – Middle Georgia Commissary

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Smoke Time at Fishin’ Chicken

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Chick-fil-A

1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Zaxby’s

401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Wendy’s

1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Subway

1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

The Swanson

933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

The Perfect Pear

922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Barberitos

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop

757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Luna Taqueria

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Hardees

421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Five Guys: Burgers and Fries

133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Insepction Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

My Father’s Place

2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Yami Yami

770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Bodega Brew

1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Jalisco Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Waffle House

2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Hardees

2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

My Thai & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Laurens County:

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

1101 BROOKHAVEN DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

McDonald’s

2193 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Hometown Grill

1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Zaxby’s

100 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Waffle House

108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Papa’s Cooking – Mobile

1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Just Mike’s Seafood and More

2103 VETERANS BLVD STE 17 & 18 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Monroe County:

Shoney’s

323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022

High Falls Wings Depot

4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

River Place

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (Food Service)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

Falls View Joint

4724 HIGHFALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2022

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill

480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Peach County:

Dunkin’ Donuts

404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)

101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Tony’s BBQ & More

302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2022

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Hardees

242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Kings Deli

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Chick-fil-A

402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Peking Gourmet Zhuo

2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Wendy’s

309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2022

Putnam County:

Burger King

100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022

Zaxby’s

120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Harbor at Harmony Crossing (Food Service)

923 HARMONY RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2022

Upson County:

The Ritz Cafe

114 S CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-04-2022

