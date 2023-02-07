Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 30-February 3
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 30 and Friday, February 3, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)
1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Tranquility Treats
620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Miso Hawngry
120 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Bibb County:
United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)
494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)
6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Union Elementary School (Food Service)
4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Ice Bar & Grill
3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Reboot Retrocade and Bar (Food Service)
566 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Macon Crab House
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)
5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Fairfield Inn (Food Service)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Nu-Way Weiners
6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Macon Crab House
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 71 (improved two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Granny Wash Country Kitchen
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 58
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
587 Bistro
6351 ZEBULON RD Suite A MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
The Daisy Tequila Bar
518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Dairy Queen
4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Subway
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
South Macon Diner
3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Waffle House
1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Legends Fitness (Food Service)
4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Legends Fitness – Mobile (Food Service)
4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Tenmii Japanese Eatery
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Subway
5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Bleckley County:
Huddle House
403 NE DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Snow’s Asian Grill
125 N 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Wendy’s
199 SE 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
McDonald’s
113 N SECOND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Jack’s
161 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Popeye’s
174 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Crawford County:
Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Dodge County:
Dairy Queen Brazier
1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Dodge Correctional Institute (Food Service)
2971 EL BETHEL RD PO BOX 276 CHESTER, GA 31012
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Dodge State Prison Staff Dining
2971 OLD BETHEL RD CHESTER, GA 31012
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
McDonald’s
400 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Houston County:
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Sonic
112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Patio 901 (Food Service)
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Little Caesar’s
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
95 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Clover Wine Merchant
907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)
1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
VFW Post 6605 – Lounge
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Little Caesar’s
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Great American Cookie & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE 204 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Lor’s Philippine Cuisine
1806 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Cow Pies Pizza Company
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Dunkin Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Shark’s Fish & Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Laurens County:
Society Kaffee
211 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
La Joya Mexican Restaurant
1501 RICE AVE STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Papa’s Cooking – Base & Mobile
1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Monroe County:
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Stixx Lounge (Food Service)
14 SHAW AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Peach County:
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023
Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Tony & Tonya’s BBQ and More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Tacos El Jefe Fort Valley
1030 PEACH PKWY UNIT 11/12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023
Taylor County:
Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023
Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023