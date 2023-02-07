Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 30-February 3

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 30 and Friday, February 3, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Wendy’s

2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)

1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Buffalo Wild Wings

2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Tranquility Treats

620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)

119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Smoothie King

119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Miso Hawngry

120 N WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Bibb County:

United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)

494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)

6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Union Elementary School (Food Service)

4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Ice Bar & Grill

3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Reboot Retrocade and Bar (Food Service)

566 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Macon Crab House

4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)

5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Fairfield Inn (Food Service)

110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Nu-Way Weiners

6016 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Macon Crab House

4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Inspection Score: 71 (improved two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Granny Wash Country Kitchen

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 58

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

587 Bistro

6351 ZEBULON RD Suite A MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

The Daisy Tequila Bar

518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Dairy Queen

4760 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Subway

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 440 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

South Macon Diner

3297 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Waffle House

1330 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Legends Fitness (Food Service)

4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Legends Fitness – Mobile (Food Service)

4551 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Tenmii Japanese Eatery

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)

222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Subway

5972 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Bleckley County:

Huddle House

403 NE DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Snow’s Asian Grill

125 N 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Wendy’s

199 SE 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

McDonald’s

113 N SECOND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Jack’s

161 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Popeye’s

174 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Crawford County:

Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)

191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)

459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)

400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Dodge County:

Dairy Queen Brazier

1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Dodge Correctional Institute (Food Service)

2971 EL BETHEL RD PO BOX 276 CHESTER, GA 31012

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Dodge State Prison Staff Dining

2971 OLD BETHEL RD CHESTER, GA 31012

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Chinese Chef

850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

McDonald’s

400 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Houston County:

Subway

600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Sonic

112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

96 Vietnamese Cuisine

810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Patio 901 (Food Service)

901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

Subway

1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Subway

809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Waffle House

1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi

1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Little Caesar’s

602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

China Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Mellow Mushroom

710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Marco’s Pizza

405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Wendy’s

1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse

1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

95 GA HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Domino’s

1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Clover Wine Merchant

907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)

1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Waffle House

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)

205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

VFW Post 6605 – Lounge

1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Little Caesar’s

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Arby’s

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe

1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Travelodge (Food Service)

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Great American Cookie & Marble Slab Creamery

794 HWY 96 STE 204 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Lor’s Philippine Cuisine

1806 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Cow Pies Pizza Company

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Waffle House

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2731 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Taco Bell

1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Dunkin Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Shark’s Fish & Chicago Style

912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Laurens County:

Society Kaffee

211 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023

East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)

960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

La Joya Mexican Restaurant

1501 RICE AVE STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Papa’s Cooking – Base & Mobile

1508 STONEWALL ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Monroe County:

Hong Kong Palace

465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Stixx Lounge (Food Service)

14 SHAW AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Peach County:

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 02-02-2023

Captain D’s

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Tony & Tonya’s BBQ and More

302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-31-2023

Zaxby’s

400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Burger King

302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Hardee’s

242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Domino’s

231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Tacos El Jefe Fort Valley

1030 PEACH PKWY UNIT 11/12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-30-2023

Taylor County:

Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-03-2023



Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)

67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-01-2023

