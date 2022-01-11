Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 3-7

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 3 and Friday, January 7, 2022.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Dungeons and Daiquiris
125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Cottage Resources (Food Service)
1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2022

Mama J’s Homecooking
1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2022

 

Bibb County:

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant
2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Miramar
4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection (Food Service)
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Hightales Roof Top Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

McDonald’s
4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Alexander II School Nutrition
1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

McAlister’s Deli
4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Towne Place Suites (Food Service)
1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

M. Vince Nail Spa (Food Service)
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 438 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

 

Houston County:

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Little League Southeastern Region Concession
438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

TBreak Pho & Boba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Moe’s Southwest Grill
794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Cold Stone Creamery
2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

GG’s Southern Kitchen
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

J&F Caribbean Delight
100 A GUNN RD STE 3 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Starbucks – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Shells Seafood – Base & Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

The Pour Pony – Base & Mobile
100 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Potato Po-Ta-Toe
778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2022

 

Johnson County:

Nanny’s Cafe
1101 RAILROAD ST KITE, GA 31049
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

 

Laurens County:

Ruby Tuesday
2190 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Papa John’s
1110 HILLCREST PKWY STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

 

Monroe County:

Dunkin’ Donuts
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

The French Market & Tavern
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2022

 

Peach County:

Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Avid Hotel (Food Service)
104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Peach County High School (Food Service)
3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Little Caesars
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Zaxby’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

 

Taylor County:

Cotton Gin Cafe
35 E MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Tim’s Corner Cafe
1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

 

