Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 3-7

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 3 and Friday, January 7, 2022.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Goodie Gallery

812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Waffle House

1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Dungeons and Daiquiris

125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Cottage Resources (Food Service)

1012 FERNWOOD DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

GWVH – Liberty Diner

2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2022

Mama J’s Homecooking

1057 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2022

Bibb County:

Checker’s Drive-In Restaurant

2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Miramar

4420 FORSYTH RD STE 150 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)

4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Hotel Forty Five Autograph Collection (Food Service)

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Hightales Roof Top Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

McDonald’s

4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Alexander II School Nutrition

1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

McAlister’s Deli

4641 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Towne Place Suites (Food Service)

1550 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

M. Vince Nail Spa (Food Service)

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 438 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Houston County:

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Little League Southeastern Region Concession

438 SNELLGROVE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

TBreak Pho & Boba

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Moe’s Southwest Grill

794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)

151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Cold Stone Creamery

2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

GG’s Southern Kitchen

207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

J&F Caribbean Delight

100 A GUNN RD STE 3 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Subway

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Subway

809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Starbucks – Kroger

3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Shells Seafood – Base & Mobile

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

The Pour Pony – Base & Mobile

100 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Potato Po-Ta-Toe

778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2022

Johnson County:

Nanny’s Cafe

1101 RAILROAD ST KITE, GA 31049

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Laurens County:

Ruby Tuesday

2190 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Papa John’s

1110 HILLCREST PKWY STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Monroe County:

Dunkin’ Donuts

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Zaxby’s

321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

The French Market & Tavern

22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Dairy Queen

200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2022

Peach County:

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Peach County High School (Food Service)

3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2022

Waffle House

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)

213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Little Caesars

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2022

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Zaxby’s

2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Taylor County:

Cotton Gin Cafe

35 E MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

Tim’s Corner Cafe

1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2022

