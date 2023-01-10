Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 2-6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 2 and Friday, January 6, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Little Caesars
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Ned Kelly’s
119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
A Town Wings
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C2 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Bibb County:
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)
4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Papa John’s
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails
470 FIRST ST UNIT F MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
More Than Soul Food
701 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023
Satterfield’s
120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
5791 ZEBULON RD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023
Chick ‘N Cone
860 FORSYTH ST Suite 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023
Cathedral Coffee
5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Papa Wing and Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Dodge County:
Eastman Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
176 FREAMON GRAHAM BLVD PO BOX 235 EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Heart of Georgia Nursing Home (Food Service)
815 LEGION DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Dodge County Jail (Food Service)
79 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Eastman Youth Development Campus Culinary Arts (Food Service)
176 FREAMON-GRAHAM BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Domino’s
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Golden’s Personal Care (Food Service)
257 GOLDEN RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023
Butcher Block
207 2ND AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023
El Rancho
5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023
Runway Cafe – MGA
71 AIRPORT RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023
Roy’s
234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Zaxby’s
6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Popeye’s
6110 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Houston County:
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Base & Mobile
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)
101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
My Bar and Club (Food Service)
2132 N HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Baja Fresh
810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Cinnaholic
810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Wrap & Kebab
103 GUNN RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Uncle Maddio’s
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ – Base & Mobile
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Stoners Pizza Joint
1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Tropical Smoothie King
794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Cuban Island Cafe – Base & Mobile
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
McDonald’s
265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Oliver Perry’s
905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
My Potato & Cravings
280 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Starbucks – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Wine & Beer Bar
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Braylon’s Lunch Box – Base & Mobile
102 BULLRUN LN BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Johnson County:
Railroad Grill
2103 MONTGOMERY STREET KITE, GA 31049
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023
Peach County:
Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Taylor County:
A1 China Wok
18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023
Twiggs County:
Cafe Academy (Food Service)
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023
Wilcox County:
Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
126 MAIN ST E ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023
Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023