Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 2-6

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 2 and Friday, January 6, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Little Caesars

1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Ned Kelly’s

119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

A Town Wings

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C2 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Bibb County:

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

4970 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Super 8 Macon West (Food Service)

4765 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Papa John’s

4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails

470 FIRST ST UNIT F MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

More Than Soul Food

701 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Macon Pizza Company

5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

Satterfield’s

120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

5791 ZEBULON RD STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

Chick ‘N Cone

860 FORSYTH ST Suite 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

Cathedral Coffee

5915 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Papa Wing and Seafood

919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Dodge County:

Eastman Youth Detention Center (Food Service)

176 FREAMON GRAHAM BLVD PO BOX 235 EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Heart of Georgia Nursing Home (Food Service)

815 LEGION DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Dodge County Jail (Food Service)

79 INDUSTRIAL BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Eastman Youth Development Campus Culinary Arts (Food Service)

176 FREAMON-GRAHAM BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Domino’s

644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Golden’s Personal Care (Food Service)

257 GOLDEN RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

Butcher Block

207 2ND AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

El Rancho

5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

Runway Cafe – MGA

71 AIRPORT RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

Roy’s

234 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Zaxby’s

6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Popeye’s

6110 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Houston County:

Larry’s Giant Subs

789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Base & Mobile

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Bar Fitness Center (Food Service)

101 LOCHLYN PL STE E BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

My Bar and Club (Food Service)

2132 N HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Baja Fresh

810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Cinnaholic

810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Wrap & Kebab

103 GUNN RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Uncle Maddio’s

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)

700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

McCall’s Tastes to Remember

1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Cuban Island Cafe

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ – Base & Mobile

2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Stoners Pizza Joint

1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Tropical Smoothie King

794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Cuban Island Cafe – Base & Mobile

402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

McDonald’s

265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Oliver Perry’s

905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

My Potato & Cravings

280 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Starbucks – Kroger

774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

The Pond

2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Wine & Beer Bar

774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Braylon’s Lunch Box – Base & Mobile

102 BULLRUN LN BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Johnson County:

Railroad Grill

2103 MONTGOMERY STREET KITE, GA 31049

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2023

Peach County:

Church’s Chicken

100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Taylor County:

A1 China Wok

18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2023

Twiggs County:

Cafe Academy (Food Service)

1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-03-2023

Wilcox County:

Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)

126 MAIN ST E ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)

303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2023

