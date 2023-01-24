Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 16-20
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 16 and Friday, January 20, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
T’s Seafood House
196 ROBERSON MILL STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Octagon Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Bibb County:
Z Beans Coffee
311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Da Smoothie Plug
1087 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD STE D MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Golden Corral
4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Days Inn (Food Service)
4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Arby’s
3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Popeye’s
742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
John Wesley Villas (Food Service)
5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Grow
1019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
The Dawg House Bar & Grill
634 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Wendy’s
1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Yollah
894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Fish & Pig
6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Papa John’s
1350 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Chen’s Wok 6
1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
NYC Style Deli
5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Putters on Barrington
104 STONEY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
BPL, LLC
2400 RIVERSIDE DR Suite A MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Bleckley County:
Dairy Queen
270 N SECOND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Bleckley Memorial Hospital (Food Service)
145 E PEACOCK ST PO BOX 536 COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Bleckley County Elementary School (Food Service)
470 HIGHWAY 26 EAST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Bleckley County High School (Food Service)
1 ROYAL DR COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Pizza Hut
140 SW DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Bleckley County Middle School (Food Service)
590 HWY 26 E COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Bleckley Head Start (Food Service)
168 E LEWIS ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Bryant Health & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
134 S 6TH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
At Home Senior Living (Food Service)
147 S SIXTH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Domino’s Pizza
106 W BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Georgia Hall – Middle Georgia State University (Food Service)
1100 SECOND ST SE COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Bleckley County Primary School (Food Service)
242 E PETER ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Houston County:
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Papa John’s Pizza
100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
44th & Madison
115 MARGIE DR STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Waffle House
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
J&A Food On the Go – Base & Mobile
300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
P Goy’s Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Yesterdaze Bar & Grill
2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)
500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Guardian Center (Food Service)
600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
1070 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
T.J. & Son Food
210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Q Time Barbecue
1205 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Anderson’s Bakery & Catering
104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Chaney’s Family Catering
100 KING CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Jones County:
Hot Corner Nutrition (Food Service)
300 W CLINTON ST STE E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
China Garden
300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
I Love Country Buffet
300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Bent Axle Neighborhood Grille
125 WEST CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Bloom Nutrition (Food Service)
119 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
River North Country Club (Food Service)
293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Laurens County:
Super 8 Motel (Food Service)
2150 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Susie Dasher Elementary School (Food Service)
911 MLK BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Minute Grill
106 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Twelve Oaks Senior Living (Food Service)
2000 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Dublin High School (Food Service)
1127 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Firehouse Subs
2102 VETERANS BLVD STE B DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Irish Gifted Academy – Mobile (Food Service)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Cadwell Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
2839 RAILROAD AVE CADWELL, GA 31009
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Pizza Hut
2205 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
East Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins
1949 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Kobe
2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Peach County:
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Byron Middle School (Food Service)
201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Peking Gourmet Zhou
2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023
Zaxby’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Peach County High School (Food Service)
3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Taylor County:
Cotton Gin Cafe
35 E MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Tim’s Corner Cafe
1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023
Washington County:
Dairy Queen
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023
Wilcox County:
Crossview Care Center (Food Service)
402 EAST BAY STREET PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Subway
1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023
Carter’s Fried Chicken
1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023