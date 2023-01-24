Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 16-20

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 16 and Friday, January 20, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Firehouse Subs

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Octagon Extreme Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Jimmy John’s

100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

T’s Seafood House

196 ROBERSON MILL STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Marco’s Pizza

2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Octagon Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Bibb County:

Z Beans Coffee

311 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023



Da Smoothie Plug

1087 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD STE D MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Golden Corral

4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Days Inn (Food Service)

4999 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Arby’s

3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Popeye’s

742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

John Wesley Villas (Food Service)

5471 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Grow

1019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

The Dawg House Bar & Grill

634 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Wendy’s

1407 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Yollah

894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Fish & Pig

6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Papa John’s

1350 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Chen’s Wok 6

1080 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

NYC Style Deli

5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Putters on Barrington

104 STONEY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

BPL, LLC

2400 RIVERSIDE DR Suite A MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Bleckley County:

Dairy Queen

270 N SECOND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Bleckley Memorial Hospital (Food Service)

145 E PEACOCK ST PO BOX 536 COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Bleckley County Elementary School (Food Service)

470 HIGHWAY 26 EAST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Bleckley County High School (Food Service)

1 ROYAL DR COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Pizza Hut

140 SW DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Bleckley County Middle School (Food Service)

590 HWY 26 E COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Bleckley Head Start (Food Service)

168 E LEWIS ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Bryant Health & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

134 S 6TH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

At Home Senior Living (Food Service)

147 S SIXTH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Domino’s Pizza

106 W BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Georgia Hall – Middle Georgia State University (Food Service)

1100 SECOND ST SE COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Bleckley County Primary School (Food Service)

242 E PETER ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Houston County:

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Shanghai Restaurant

2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Papa John’s Pizza

100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

44th & Madison

115 MARGIE DR STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)

2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)

309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Waffle House

6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

J&A Food On the Go – Base & Mobile

300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

P Goy’s Thai & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)

1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill

2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Outback Steakhouse

3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Summerhill Elderliving Home & Care (Food Service)

500 STANLEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Steak N Shake

2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Guardian Center (Food Service)

600 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes

2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

1070 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

T.J. & Son Food

210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Q Time Barbecue

1205 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Anderson’s Bakery & Catering

104 HEARD RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)

2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Rock N Roll Sushi

794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Chaney’s Family Catering

100 KING CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Jones County:

Hot Corner Nutrition (Food Service)

300 W CLINTON ST STE E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

China Garden

300 W CLINTON ST STE F GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

I Love Country Buffet

300 W CLINTON ST STE 8 GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Bent Axle Neighborhood Grille

125 WEST CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Bloom Nutrition (Food Service)

119 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

River North Country Club (Food Service)

293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Laurens County:

Super 8 Motel (Food Service)

2150 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Susie Dasher Elementary School (Food Service)

911 MLK BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Minute Grill

106 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Twelve Oaks Senior Living (Food Service)

2000 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Dublin High School (Food Service)

1127 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Dublin Head Start (Food Service)

1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Firehouse Subs

2102 VETERANS BLVD STE B DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Irish Gifted Academy – Mobile (Food Service)

1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Cadwell Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)

2839 RAILROAD AVE CADWELL, GA 31009

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Pizza Hut

2205 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

East Dublin Head Start (Food Service)

110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins

1949 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Kobe

2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Peach County:

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Byron Middle School (Food Service)

201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Peking Gourmet Zhou

2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-19-2023

Zaxby’s

2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Peach County High School (Food Service)

3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Taylor County:

Cotton Gin Cafe

35 E MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Tim’s Corner Cafe

1 E WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2023

Washington County:

Dairy Queen

1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2023

Wilcox County:

Crossview Care Center (Food Service)

402 EAST BAY STREET PINEVIEW, GA 31071

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Subway

1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

Carter’s Fried Chicken

1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-18-2023

