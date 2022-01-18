Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 10-14
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 10 and Friday, January 14, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 10 and Friday, January 14, 2022.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Crossroad/The Max- GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Books and Brew – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Ellen’s Diner
2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Bibb County:
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
McDonald’s
1670 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Macon Youth Development – Georgia Dept. of Juvenile Justice (Food Service)
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Macon Youth Development Campus Culinary
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Taco Bell
5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Bojangles
4290 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Waffle House
5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Grow
1019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Shogun
900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Jade Shark Pub
6351 ZEBULON RD STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
A Brooke Haven
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Just Tap’d
488 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Ocmulgee Brewpub
484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
High Noon Brewing Company
567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
McDonald’s
4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Dooly County:
McDonald’s
29 VICTORY LN VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Houston County:
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Little Caesars
2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Cake N Shake
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Monkey Joe’s
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Mrs. Polly’s Motivational BBQ – Base & Mobile
1485 LEVERETTE RD STE 1208 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Subway – Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Tacos El Jefe – Base of Operation
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
McDonald’s
265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Little Caesars
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Pace Family Mexican
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Pub 96
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Pub 96 – Food Truck
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Jones County:
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Monroe County:
Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Little Caesars
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Pruitt Health Monroe
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022
Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Peach County:
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Krystal
300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022
Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Byron Middle School (Food Service)
201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022
Putnam County:
Mellow Mushroom
105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
McDonald’s
1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 100 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Subway
891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
Washington County:
T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022
The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)
285 RIDGE RD PO BOX 716 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022
Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022