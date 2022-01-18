Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 10-14

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 10 and Friday, January 14, 2022.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Crossroad/The Max- GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)

821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Books and Brew – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Ellen’s Diner

2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Dairy Queen

1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Bibb County:

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

McDonald’s

1670 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Macon Youth Development – Georgia Dept. of Juvenile Justice (Food Service)

4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Macon Youth Development Campus Culinary

4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)

4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Taco Bell

5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Bojangles

4290 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Waffle House

5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Grow

1019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Shogun

900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Jade Shark Pub

6351 ZEBULON RD STE A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

A Brooke Haven

401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Just Tap’d

488 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Ocmulgee Brewpub

484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

High Noon Brewing Company

567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

McDonald’s

4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Dooly County:

McDonald’s

29 VICTORY LN VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Houston County:

Subway

1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Marco’s Pizza

405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Subway

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Taco Bell

1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Little Caesars

2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Cake N Shake

115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Subway

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Top Wok

1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Smokes Bar & Grill

1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Monkey Joe’s

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Mrs. Polly’s Motivational BBQ – Base & Mobile

1485 LEVERETTE RD STE 1208 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Chick-fil-A

1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Oil Lamp Restaurant

401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Subway

600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Subway – Walmart

502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Captain D’s

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery

794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Tacos El Jefe

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Tacos El Jefe – Base of Operation

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

China Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

McDonald’s

265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Little Caesars

602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Levi’s Grill

198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Pace Family Mexican

312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Perry Hospital Cafeteria

1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe

1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Pub 96

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Pub 96 – Food Truck

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Econolodge (Food Service)

102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Jones County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub

214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Chevy’s Pizza

115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Monroe County:

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)

521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Little Caesars

140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)

145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Pruitt Health Monroe

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Sol Tacos & Tequila

12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Peach County:

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Krystal

300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)

880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Byron Head Start (Food Service)

104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Byron Middle School (Food Service)

201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Putnam County:

Mellow Mushroom

105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

McDonald’s

1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 100 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Subway

891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Iron Fork Cafe

106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Washington County:

T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)

902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

The Tennille Ice Cream Company

104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)

285 RIDGE RD PO BOX 716 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Washington County High School (Food Service)

420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

