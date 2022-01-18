Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 10-14

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 10 and Friday, January 14, 2022.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Crossroad/The Max- GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Books and Brew – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Ellen’s Diner
2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Freddy’s Frozen Custard
1671 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

 

Bibb County:

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

McDonald’s
1670 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Macon Youth Development – Georgia Dept. of Juvenile Justice (Food Service)
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Macon Youth Development Campus Culinary
4160 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
4164 RIGGINS MILL RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Taco Bell
5571 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Bojangles
4290 PIONONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Waffle House
5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Grow
1019 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Shogun
900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Jade Shark Pub
6351 ZEBULON RD STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

A Brooke Haven
401 CHERRY ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Just Tap’d
488 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Ocmulgee Brewpub
484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

High Noon Brewing Company
567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

McDonald’s
4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

 

Dooly County:

McDonald’s
29 VICTORY LN VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

 

Houston County:

Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Little Caesars
2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Cake N Shake
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Smokes Bar & Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Monkey Joe’s
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Mrs. Polly’s Motivational BBQ – Base & Mobile
1485 LEVERETTE RD STE 1208 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Subway – Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE B BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Tacos El Jefe
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Tacos El Jefe – Base of Operation
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 820 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

McDonald’s
265 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Little Caesars
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Pace Family Mexican
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Pub 96
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Pub 96 – Food Truck
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

 

Jones County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

 

Monroe County:

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Little Caesars
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Pruitt Health Monroe
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2022

Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

 

Peach County:

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Krystal
300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Byron Middle School (Food Service)
201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2022

 

Putnam County:

Mellow Mushroom
105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

McDonald’s
1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 100 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Subway
891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

 

Washington County:

T.J. Elder Middle School (Food Service)
902 LINTON RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2022

The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)
285 RIDGE RD PO BOX 716 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2022

Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2022

 

