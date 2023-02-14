Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 6-10

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 6 and Friday, February 10, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)

61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Subway

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Kai Thai

2470 N COLUMBIA ST STE C35 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

CSH-Cook Building (Food Service)

620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Taste And See

151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Huey Magoo’s

1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

China Wok

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

Bibb County:

Shiloh Center / Edward’s Catering

3617 MASSEYVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)

2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Central High School (Food Service)

2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Miller Middle School (Food Service)

751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Wendy’s

1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Granny Wash Country Kitchen

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Cake n’ Shake

5577 THOMASTON RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Longleaf Distilling LLC (Food Service)

664 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Barden Elementary School (Food Service)

2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)

4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Stratford Academy (Food Service)

6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Burdell-Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)

972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Church’s Chicken

2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)

4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

New S&S Cafeteria

2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)

1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Pizza Hut

6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Georgia Potato Factory

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 500 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Howard Middle/High School (Food Service)

6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)

1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

Southwest High School (Food Service)

1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

John Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)

3522 GREENBRIAR RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

Fairfield Inn (Food Service)

110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria

133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)

4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)

3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Weaver Middle School (Food Service)

2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Westside High School (Food Service)

2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Medis

1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Christian’s

1693 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Watercrest Senior Living (Food Service)

111 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Papa Wing and Seafood

919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Tenmii Japanese Eatery

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Hotlanta Wings

650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

Dab’s Cafe

1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

Hancock County:

Pizza Plus

12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Houston County:

Subway

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

The Kitchen

205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Tap and Pour

2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Subway

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

The Carriage House

125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Monkey Joe’s (Food Service)

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Yami Crab

210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

TBreak Pho & Boba

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Essential Bowls Warner Robins

115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

BurgerIM – Mobile

520 GA HWY 247 S STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

BurgerIM – Base

520 GA HWY 247 STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Perry Hospital Cafeteria

1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)

1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

1 Family Deli

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

Captain D’s

513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

Taco Bell

502 HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger

3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

SureStay Plus Hotel By Best Western (Food Service)

102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Cold Stone Creamery

2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Domino’s

1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Aqua Lounge

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Stevi B’s Pizza

2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Kona Ice of Houston County – Base

205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Kona Ice of Houston County – Mobile

205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Casa Mexico II

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

Starbucks Coffee

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

Laurens County:

Zaxby’s

100 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)

879 HONEYSUCKLE RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023

Burger King

1618 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Cracker Barrel

104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

China Express Dublin Inc

245 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

The Casserole Cottage

100 INDUSTRIAL BLVD LOT 104 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

La Michoacana Taqueria #2

1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 5 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Society Kaffee

211 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Shuga Nickels – Base

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Shuga Nickels – Mobile

402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)

950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

JT’S BBQ Shack

728 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

Monroe County:

Big 75 Bar-n-Grill

1182 HWY 83S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023

Peach County:

The Railroad Cafe’

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023

Casa Mexico

311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023

Washington County:

Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant

100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

Quality Inn (Food Service)

508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023

