Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 6-10
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 6 and Friday, February 10, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Savannah Court of Milledgeville (Food Service)
61 MARSHALL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Kai Thai
2470 N COLUMBIA ST STE C35 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
CSH-Cook Building (Food Service)
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Taste And See
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Huey Magoo’s
1972 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
China Wok
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
Bibb County:
Shiloh Center / Edward’s Catering
3617 MASSEYVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Matilda Hartley Elementary School (Food Service)
2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Central High School (Food Service)
2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Miller Middle School (Food Service)
751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Wendy’s
1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Granny Wash Country Kitchen
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Cake n’ Shake
5577 THOMASTON RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Longleaf Distilling LLC (Food Service)
664 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Barden Elementary School (Food Service)
2521 ANDERSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)
4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Stratford Academy (Food Service)
6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Burdell-Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
972 FT HILL ST MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Church’s Chicken
2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Veterans Elementary School (Food Service)
4901 FAUBUS AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
New S&S Cafeteria
2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Northeast High & Appling Middle School (Food Service)
1646 UPPER RIVER RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Pizza Hut
6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Georgia Potato Factory
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 500 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Howard Middle/High School (Food Service)
6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
Ballard Hudson Middle School (Food Service)
1070 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
Southwest High School (Food Service)
1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
John Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
3522 GREENBRIAR RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
Fairfield Inn (Food Service)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
St. Peter Claver Parish School Cafeteria
133 WARD ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)
4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Weaver Middle School (Food Service)
2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Westside High School (Food Service)
2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Medis
1687 BASS RD STE 103 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Christian’s
1693 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Watercrest Senior Living (Food Service)
111 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Papa Wing and Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Tenmii Japanese Eatery
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Hotlanta Wings
650 SHURLING DR B MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
Dab’s Cafe
1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
Hancock County:
Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Houston County:
Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
The Carriage House
125 S LANGSTON CIR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Monkey Joe’s (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
TBreak Pho & Boba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Essential Bowls Warner Robins
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
BurgerIM – Mobile
520 GA HWY 247 S STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
BurgerIM – Base
520 GA HWY 247 STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
1 Family Deli
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
Taco Bell
502 HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
SureStay Plus Hotel By Best Western (Food Service)
102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Cold Stone Creamery
2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Aqua Lounge
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Stevi B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Kona Ice of Houston County – Base
205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Kona Ice of Houston County – Mobile
205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
Starbucks Coffee
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
Laurens County:
Zaxby’s
100 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)
879 HONEYSUCKLE RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2023
Burger King
1618 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Cracker Barrel
104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
China Express Dublin Inc
245 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
The Casserole Cottage
100 INDUSTRIAL BLVD LOT 104 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
La Michoacana Taqueria #2
1006 HILLCREST PKWY STE 5 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Society Kaffee
211 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Shuga Nickels – Base
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Shuga Nickels – Mobile
402 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)
950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
JT’S BBQ Shack
728 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
Monroe County:
Big 75 Bar-n-Grill
1182 HWY 83S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2023
Peach County:
The Railroad Cafe’
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-07-2023
Casa Mexico
311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2023
Washington County:
Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant
100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023
Quality Inn (Food Service)
508 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2023