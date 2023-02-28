Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 20-24

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 20 and Friday, February 24, 2023.
Tucker Sargent,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 20 and Friday, February 24, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

The Velvet Elvis Supper Club
113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Cookout
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Private Parties Only
215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

GCSU – Einstein Bros. Bagels
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

Hong Kong Garden
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Chick-fil-A
140 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Your Pie
1625 BASS RD STE 360 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Wing Man
5615 HOUSTON RD UNIT 2 MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

McDonald’s
1670 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Taylor Elementary School (Food Service)
2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Mount de Sales Academy (Food Service)
851 ORANGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Springdale Elementary School (Food Service)
4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Steve’s Corner Cafe
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 1 & 2 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)
2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Williams Elementary School (Food Service)
325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
3652 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Daybreak – A Project of Depaul USA (Food Service)
174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Jimmy John’s
4650 FORSYTH RD STE 155 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Oakview Golf and Country Club (Food Service)
128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Grey Goose
4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Beaute & Le Bar Nail Lounge (Food Service)
1625 BASS RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (Food Service)
6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Chicken Salad Chick
1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Surcheros Fresh Mex
1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Jim Shaw’s Seafood
3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Brookdale Resource Center (Food Service)
3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Zaxby’s
1680 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
115 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Pig on a Pie
5797 HOUSTON RD STE K MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

American Faves & Mo
2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Homewood Suites (Food Service)
200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill
5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

McDonald’s
2497 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Huddle House
4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Cracker Barrel
3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Waffle House
6220 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Buffalo’s
5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Subway
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Subway
4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Captain D’s
2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Macon Wings
4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Papa John’s
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

 

 

Dodge County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken / Taco Bell
1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Dodge State Prison Staff Dining
2971 OLD BETHEL RD CHESTER, GA 31012
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

 

 

Hancock County:

Prince’s Burgers, Wings, & Pizza
12834 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Selectis Providence of Sparta (Food Service)
60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Betty Hill Sr. Center (Food Service)
330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)
622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2023

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Quality Inn (Food Service)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Econolodge (Food Service)
102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 84 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)
105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

La Pina Loka Snacks
2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Greek Village III
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Social Kitchen + Cocktails
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes
747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Inspection Score: 74 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Breakfast Pantry
1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Gracie’s – A Rooftop Bar
1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Pace Family Mexican
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Medina’s Mexican Grill
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD UNIT C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves Peanut Cart
2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves 4 (Food Service)
2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves Popcorn Cart
2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Apple Dumplin Stand
2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves 3 (Food Service)
2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Forty Foot Tent (Food Service)
2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves 2 (Food Service)
2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

White Diamond Grill
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Moe’s Southwest Grill
794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar – Base of Operation
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)
814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

Trinity Christian School (Food Service)
200 TRINITY RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Hometown Grill
1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Zaxby’s
2203 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

East Laurens High School (Food Service)
1010 HIGHWAY 80 E EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Tumpie House
1049 SNELLBRIDGE RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Marco’s Pizza
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Red Claw
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-2 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

 

 

Monroe County:

Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)
6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant
180 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

 

 

Peach County:

Sister’s Kitchen
804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Wendy’s
309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

King’s Deli
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

 

 

Telfair County:

My Cuppa Coffee
146 8TH STREET MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Telfair County High School (Food Service)
458 S THIRD ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

 

 

Twiggs County:

Big Baby’s Barbecue – Base
13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Big Baby’s Barbecue – Mobile
13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Platinum Ash (Food Service)
551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Platinum Ash – Mobile (Food Service)
551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Platinum Ash – Base of Operation (Food Service)
551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

 

 

Washington County:

Ma Dukes Mobile Foods, LLC – Base
212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Ma Dukes Mobile Foods, LLC – Mobile
212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Subway
630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)
320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

 

 

Wheeler County:

The Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Lori’s Dive-In
18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Wheeler County K-12 School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Rose’s Fine Food & Grocery
22 W RAILROAD AVE PO BOX 117 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

 

 

Wilcox County:

Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)
402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

La Calandria –  Base
851 ASHLEY ST ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

La Calandria
851 ASHLEY ST ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Health, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Restaurant Report Card, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts