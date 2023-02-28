Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 20-24

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 20 and Friday, February 24, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Baldwin County:

The Velvet Elvis Supper Club

113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

The Real Deal Grill & More

185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Cookout

1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Private Parties Only

215 PINE CONE RD NW MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

GCSU – Einstein Bros. Bagels

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering

1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Bibb County:

Hong Kong Garden

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Chick-fil-A

140 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Your Pie

1625 BASS RD STE 360 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Wing Man

5615 HOUSTON RD UNIT 2 MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

McDonald’s

1670 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Dunkin’ Donuts

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Taylor Elementary School (Food Service)

2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Mount de Sales Academy (Food Service)

851 ORANGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Springdale Elementary School (Food Service)

4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Steve’s Corner Cafe

3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 1 & 2 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)

2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Williams Elementary School (Food Service)

325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

3652 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Daybreak – A Project of Depaul USA (Food Service)

174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Jimmy John’s

4650 FORSYTH RD STE 155 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Oakview Golf and Country Club (Food Service)

128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Grey Goose

4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Beaute & Le Bar Nail Lounge (Food Service)

1625 BASS RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (Food Service)

6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Chicken Salad Chick

1676 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Surcheros Fresh Mex

1676 BASS RD STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Jim Shaw’s Seafood

3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Brookdale Resource Center (Food Service)

3600 BROOKDALE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Zaxby’s

1680 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

115 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Pig on a Pie

5797 HOUSTON RD STE K MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

American Faves & Mo

2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Homewood Suites (Food Service)

200 N MACON ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill

5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

McDonald’s

2497 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Huddle House

4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Cracker Barrel

3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Waffle House

6220 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Buffalo’s

5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Subway

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Subway

4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Captain D’s

2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Macon Wings

4010 NORTHSIDE DR STE N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Papa John’s

265 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Dodge County:

Kentucky Fried Chicken / Taco Bell

1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Dodge State Prison Staff Dining

2971 OLD BETHEL RD CHESTER, GA 31012

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Hancock County:

Prince’s Burgers, Wings, & Pizza

12834 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Selectis Providence of Sparta (Food Service)

60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Betty Hill Sr. Center (Food Service)

330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Houston County:

Olympia Skate Center (Food Service)

622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-25-2023

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)

207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Quality Inn (Food Service)

1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Econolodge (Food Service)

102 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Howard Johnson (Food Service)

100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 84 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Serenity Adult Day Health II (Food Service)

105 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

La Pina Loka Snacks

2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Chen’s Wok

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Subway

1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Ruby Tuesday

101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Greek Village III

1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Teriyaki Japan

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Social Kitchen + Cocktails

2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Levi’s Grill

198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes

747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)

1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Howard Johnson (Food Service)

100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Inspection Score: 74 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Breakfast Pantry

1056 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Best Western Plus Executive Residency – Gracie’s – A Rooftop Bar

1056 GA HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Pace Family Mexican

312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Medina’s Mexican Grill

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD UNIT C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves Peanut Cart

2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves 4 (Food Service)

2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves Popcorn Cart

2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Apple Dumplin Stand

2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves 3 (Food Service)

2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Forty Foot Tent (Food Service)

2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Reaves 2 (Food Service)

2023 RODEO & LIVESTOCK SHOW PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Krystal

1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

White Diamond Grill

497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Anna’s Asian Cafe

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Moe’s Southwest Grill

794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar – Base of Operation

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Burger King

2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Oil Lamp Restaurant

401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Taco Bell

2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Subway

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)

814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Laurens County:

Trinity Christian School (Food Service)

200 TRINITY RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Hometown Grill

1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Zaxby’s

2203 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

East Laurens High School (Food Service)

1010 HIGHWAY 80 E EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Tumpie House

1049 SNELLBRIDGE RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Marco’s Pizza

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Red Claw

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-2 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Monroe County:

Whistle Stop Cafe

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

The Brickyard at Riverside (Food Service)

6000 WESLEYAN DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

La Quinta Inn (Food Service)

400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Big Chic

103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

River Place (Food Service)

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant

180 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Peach County:

Sister’s Kitchen

804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Tapatio

600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Mi Ranchito

311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Wendy’s

309 S CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

King’s Deli

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Chick-fil-A

402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2023

Telfair County:

My Cuppa Coffee

146 8TH STREET MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Telfair County High School (Food Service)

458 S THIRD ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Twiggs County:

Big Baby’s Barbecue – Base

13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Big Baby’s Barbecue – Mobile

13842 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Platinum Ash (Food Service)

551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Platinum Ash – Mobile (Food Service)

551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Platinum Ash – Base of Operation (Food Service)

551 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

Washington County:

Ma Dukes Mobile Foods, LLC – Base

212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Ma Dukes Mobile Foods, LLC – Mobile

212 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-24-2023

Subway

630 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-23-2023

Washington County Boys & Girls Club (Food Service)

320 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken

729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

The Tennille Ice Cream Company

104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Wheeler County:

The Bulldog Grill

106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Lori’s Dive-In

18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Wheeler County K-12 School (Food Service)

50 SNOWHILL BAPTIST CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Rose’s Fine Food & Grocery

22 W RAILROAD AVE PO BOX 117 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-22-2023

Wilcox County:

Rochelle Nutrition Center & Wilcox Head Start (Food Service)

402 2ND AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

La Calandria – Base

851 ASHLEY ST ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

La Calandria

851 ASHLEY ST ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2023

