Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 14-18

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 14 and Friday, February 18, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 14 and Friday, February 18, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Papa John’s Pizza

1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Wendy’s

2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Wings, Rings & Things

3015 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)

119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Buffalo Wild Wings

2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Cafe Central

500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Bibb County:

Taco Bell

1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Millennium Bar and Grill

2455 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Cracker Barrel

5000 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Subway

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Applebee’s

3652 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Jim Shaw’s Seafood

3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Dua Fish Tank Macon

781 SPRING ST STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

The Mandarin Chinese Bistro

3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Fish Port 2

2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Fountain of Juice

4123 FORSYTH RD STE I MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Romo’s Pizza

4123 FORSYTH RD STE G MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Mr. Pingo’s House

3001 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

No Sauce Barbecue

885 B MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (Food Service)

4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)

3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant

5590 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Dua Fish Tank

781 SPRING ST STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 74 (improved score three days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Crawford County:

Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)

191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)

1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)

459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Houston County:

Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)

125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Happy China

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Holiday Inn Express & Suite (Food Service)

4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)

205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Huntington Middle School (Food Service)

206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Base of Operation & Mobile

736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Hampton Inn, Perry (Food Service)

102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Thomson Middle School (Food Service)

301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Emmaus Table

129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Taco Bell

829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)

203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Cuban Island Cafe’ – Base of Operation & Mobile

402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Papa John’s Pizza

808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Papa John’s Pizza

100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Jameson Inn (Food Service)

200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Cinnaholic

810 GA HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

O’Charley’s

2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)

420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Atlanta Bread Company

2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Bonaire Primary (Food Service)

535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Oliver Perry’s

905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

China King Restaurant

273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)

1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)

120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking

409 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Jasper County:

Martha Jane’s Southern Cooking

114 FROBEL ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Laurens County:

Deano’s Italian

112 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Sonic Drive-In

1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Monroe County:

River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)

1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe

1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Peach County:

Creekside Caterers

12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

The Drugstore Deli

100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Sodex – Food Center – @ FVSU

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022



The Railroad Cafe’

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022

Sister’s Kitchen

804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Days Inn (Food Service)

246 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008-4007

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Tru Hookah Lounge (Food Service)

103 W MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022

Putnam County:

Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts

300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Putnam County High School (Food Service)

300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Sweet Kneads

103 CLACK CIR NE STE 1000 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Who Cares, Inc. (Food Service)

1027 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 10 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee

100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022

Eatonton Health & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

125 SPARTA HWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

McDonald’s

105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Henry’s Garrett Catering

200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

The Folksart on South Jefferson

119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Twiggs County:

Braylon’s Lunch Box

68 KING RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022

Washington County:

McDonald’s

702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.