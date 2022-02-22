Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 14-18
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 14 and Friday, February 18, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Papa John’s Pizza
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Wings, Rings & Things
3015 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Cafe Central
500 UNDERWOOD RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Bibb County:
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Millennium Bar and Grill
2455 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Cracker Barrel
5000 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Applebee’s
3652 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Jim Shaw’s Seafood
3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Dua Fish Tank Macon
781 SPRING ST STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
The Mandarin Chinese Bistro
3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Fish Port 2
2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Fountain of Juice
4123 FORSYTH RD STE I MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Romo’s Pizza
4123 FORSYTH RD STE G MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Mr. Pingo’s House
3001 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
No Sauce Barbecue
885 B MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (Food Service)
4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)
3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant
5590 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Dua Fish Tank
781 SPRING ST STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 74 (improved score three days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Crawford County:
Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Houston County:
Bonaire Middle School (Food Service)
125 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Happy China
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Holiday Inn Express & Suite (Food Service)
4020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Huntington Middle School (Food Service)
206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Base of Operation & Mobile
736 CARROLL ST UNIT 11 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Hampton Inn, Perry (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Thomson Middle School (Food Service)
301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Emmaus Table
129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Cuban Island Cafe’ – Base of Operation & Mobile
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Papa John’s Pizza
100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Jameson Inn (Food Service)
200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Cinnaholic
810 GA HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
O’Charley’s
2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)
420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Bonaire Primary (Food Service)
535 THOMPSON MILL RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Oliver Perry’s
905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Houston Lakes Cinemas (Food Service)
1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)
120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cooking
409 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Jasper County:
Martha Jane’s Southern Cooking
114 FROBEL ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Laurens County:
Deano’s Italian
112 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Sonic Drive-In
1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Monroe County:
River Forest Country Club – Clubhouse (Food Service)
1 CLUBHOUSE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
River Forest Country Club – Halfway Cafe
1 COUNTRY CLUB DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Peach County:
Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Sodex – Food Center – @ FVSU
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
The Railroad Cafe’
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2022
Sister’s Kitchen
804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022
Days Inn (Food Service)
246 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008-4007
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Tru Hookah Lounge (Food Service)
103 W MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2022
Putnam County:
Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Putnam County High School (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Sweet Kneads
103 CLACK CIR NE STE 1000 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Who Cares, Inc. (Food Service)
1027 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 10 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2022
Eatonton Health & Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
125 SPARTA HWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
McDonald’s
105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Henry’s Garrett Catering
200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
The Folksart on South Jefferson
119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Twiggs County:
Braylon’s Lunch Box
68 KING RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2022
Washington County:
McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2022