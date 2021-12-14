Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 6-10

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 6 and Friday, December 10, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Subway

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)

184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)

1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

China Garden

1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Little Tokyo

2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub

1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant

3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

El Tequila

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Firehouse Subs

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Bibb County:

Famous Mike’s of Macon

524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 83 (improved from seven days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Burger King

4964 ROMEISER RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Wesley Glen Ministries (Food Service)

4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Krispy Kreme

519 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Pinegate (Food Service)

300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Biddy’s

946 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Madison Heights at the Prado (Food Service)

250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Plantation Suites (Food Service)

6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)

3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Texas Cattle Company

5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

The Oaks at Peake Assisted Home (Food Service)

400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Greek Corner Pizza

3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Archway Transitional Care Center (Food Service)

4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Metz Culinary Management at Helms College

4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)

3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Harp & Bowl La Bistro

520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Famous Mike’s of Macon

524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Inspection Score: 63 (improved score on 12/13; see above)

Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Houston Seafood

3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Dooly County:

Vienna Senior Center (Food Service)

105 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Houston County:

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

The Garden Grill & Bar @ Hilton Garden Inn

207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Hardee’s

99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

BurgerIM

520 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Steak N Shake

2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

American Deli

1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Rock N Roll Sushi

3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Sno Biz – Mobile & Base

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Asian Bliss Market

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 900 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Oliver Perry’s

905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

All About Health (Food Service)

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Starbucks

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Tasty Crab House

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Sweet of Life

778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Mellow Mushroom

710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)

1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse

1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Cafe 233 – Houston Healthcare

233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 66 (improved three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Arby’s

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 74 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Little Debbies Bar & Grill

2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Fishin’ Chicken – Middle Georgia Commissary

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

BJ’s Oriole’s Nest (Food Service)

2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Island Pot

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Jones County:

Jones County Jail (Food Service)

123 HOLMES HAWKINS DR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Old Clinton Bar-B-Que

4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Subway

285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Jalepenos

4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Macon County:

Riverview Senior Center (Food Service)

50 RIVERVIEW DR OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Oasis Coffee House

310 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

McDonald’s

417 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Putnam County:

Popeye’s

100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Twiggs County:

China Wok

101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Washington County:

The Country Buffet

117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 81 (improved from seven days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville

147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Smashed

100 E SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

The Country Buffet

117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Inspection Score: 64 (improved seven days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

