Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 6-10

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 6 and Friday, December 10, 2021.
Tucker Sargent,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 6 and Friday, December 10, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

 

Bibb County:

Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83 (improved from seven days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Burger King
4964 ROMEISER RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Wesley Glen Ministries (Food Service)
4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Krispy Kreme
519 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Pinegate (Food Service)
300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Biddy’s
946 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Madison Heights at the Prado (Food Service)
250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Plantation Suites (Food Service)
6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)
3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Texas Cattle Company
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

The Oaks at Peake Assisted Home (Food Service)
400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Greek Corner Pizza
3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Archway Transitional Care Center (Food Service)
4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Metz Culinary Management at Helms College
4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)
3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Harp & Bowl La Bistro
520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Inspection Score: 63 (improved score on 12/13; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Houston Seafood
3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

 

Dooly County:

Vienna Senior Center (Food Service)
105 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

 

Houston County:

Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

The Garden Grill & Bar @ Hilton Garden Inn
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

BurgerIM
520 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Sno Biz – Mobile & Base
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Asian Bliss Market
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 900 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Oliver Perry’s
905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

All About Health (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Sweet of Life
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Cafe 233 – Houston Healthcare
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 66 (improved three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 74 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Fishin’ Chicken – Middle Georgia Commissary
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

BJ’s Oriole’s Nest (Food Service)
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Island Pot
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

 

Jones County:

Jones County Jail (Food Service)
123 HOLMES HAWKINS DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021

Old Clinton Bar-B-Que
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Subway
285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Jalepenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

 

Macon County:

Riverview Senior Center (Food Service)
50 RIVERVIEW DR OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

Oasis Coffee House
310 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

McDonald’s
417 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

 

Putnam County:

Popeye’s
100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021

 

Twiggs County:

China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

 

Washington County:

The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 81 (improved from seven days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville
147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021

Smashed
100 E SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021

The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Inspection Score: 64 (improved seven days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-06-2021

 

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Restaurant Report Card, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related