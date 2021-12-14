Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 6-10
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 6 and Friday, December 10, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Bibb County:
Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83 (improved from seven days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Burger King
4964 ROMEISER RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Wesley Glen Ministries (Food Service)
4580 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Krispy Kreme
519 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Pinegate (Food Service)
300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Biddy’s
946 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Madison Heights at the Prado (Food Service)
250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Plantation Suites (Food Service)
6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)
3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
Texas Cattle Company
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
The Oaks at Peake Assisted Home (Food Service)
400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
Greek Corner Pizza
3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Archway Transitional Care Center (Food Service)
4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Metz Culinary Management at Helms College
4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Eastview Nursing Center (Food Service)
3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Harp & Bowl La Bistro
520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Famous Mike’s of Macon
524 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Inspection Score: 63 (improved score on 12/13; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Houston Seafood
3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Dooly County:
Vienna Senior Center (Food Service)
105 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Houston County:
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
The Garden Grill & Bar @ Hilton Garden Inn
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
BurgerIM
520 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Sno Biz – Mobile & Base
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Asian Bliss Market
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 900 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Oliver Perry’s
905 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
All About Health (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 160-170 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
Sweet of Life
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Cafe 233 – Houston Healthcare
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 66 (improved three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 74 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Fishin’ Chicken – Middle Georgia Commissary
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
BJ’s Oriole’s Nest (Food Service)
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Island Pot
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Jones County:
Jones County Jail (Food Service)
123 HOLMES HAWKINS DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-10-2021
Old Clinton Bar-B-Que
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Subway
285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Jalepenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Macon County:
Riverview Senior Center (Food Service)
50 RIVERVIEW DR OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Oasis Coffee House
310 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
McDonald’s
417 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Putnam County:
Popeye’s
100 E WALNUT ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-09-2021
Twiggs County:
China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
Washington County:
The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 81 (improved from seven days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 12-06-2021
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville
147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-08-2021
Smashed
100 E SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-07-2021
The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Inspection Score: 64 (improved seven days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 12-06-2021