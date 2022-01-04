Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 27-31
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 27 and Friday, December 31, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Waffle House
3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
Longhorn Steakhouse
2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
Heritage Oaks Adult Daycare (Food Service)
2932 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
Shima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
Bibb County:
Little India
402 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Wing Man
5615 HOUSTON RD UNIT 2 MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
Crawford County:
Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)
400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Houston County:
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
D&B Burger, Wings & Things – Base & Mobile
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
Clover Wine Merchant
907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
The Brooklyn Way
901 GUNN RD UNIT 100-200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021
Sonic Drive-In
112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021
Jasper County:
Big Chic of Monticello
229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Subway
9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
Little Caesars
9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
Dairy Queen
680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
Monroe County:
The Pickled Okra
35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2021
Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021
Beyond Expectations
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
Her Majesty LLC
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021
Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021
Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021
Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021