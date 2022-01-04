Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores December 27-31

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, December 27 and Friday, December 31, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Amici Italian Cafe

101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

The Brick

136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Subway

650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Waffle House

3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

Lieu’s Peking Restaurant

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse

2470 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

Heritage Oaks Adult Daycare (Food Service)

2932 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)

800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

Shima

140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

Bibb County:

Little India

402 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Wing Man

5615 HOUSTON RD UNIT 2 MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

Crawford County:

Crawford County Middle/High School (Food Service)

400 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Houston County:

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Cracker Barrel

2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

Waffle House

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

96 Vietnamese Cuisine

810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

D&B Burger, Wings & Things – Base & Mobile

1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

Clover Wine Merchant

907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

Ruby Tuesday

101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

The Brooklyn Way

901 GUNN RD UNIT 100-200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)

1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021

Sonic Drive-In

112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021

Jasper County:

Big Chic of Monticello

229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Subway

9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

Little Caesars

9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

Dairy Queen

680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

Monroe County:

The Pickled Okra

35 WEST JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2021

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que

100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2021

Beyond Expectations

281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2021

Burger King

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

Ooh La La

1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

Her Majesty LLC

15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-28-2021

Papa John’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021

Moe’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021

Huddle House

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2021

