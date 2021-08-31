Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 23-27
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 23 and Friday, August 27, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Heritage Oaks Adult Daycare (Food Service)
2932 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Taco Bell
2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Bibb County:
United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)
494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Christ Church (Food Service)
582 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Boss Wings
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Quality Inn (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Pin Strikes (Food Service)
4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Club Xavier (Food Service)
4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Northside Cheers (Food Service)
3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Kidz Street Food – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT F MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Bleckley County:
Sea Shells Seafood Extended
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Crawford County:
Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Houston County:
Firehouse Subs
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Jalisco Grill
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
White Diamond Grill
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
1 Family Deli
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Monkey Joe’s (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Mekong Deli
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Chili’s
135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Laurens County:
Ashley Palisades – Mobile (Food Service)
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Ashley Palisades – Mobile Base (Food Service)
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021
Theatre Dublin (Food Service)
314 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Don’s All American Hotdawgs – Mobile
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Paula’s Fried Chicken
201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Golden Corral
2113 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Mama P’s Kitchen
1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
East Laurens Middle/High (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)
950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
AMC Classic Dublin 8 (Food Service)
2103 VETERANS BLVD STE 25 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Dexter Ice Cream – Base & Mobile
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Macon County:
The Oaks Nursing Home (Food Service)
777 NURSING HOME RD MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Miona Geriatric and Dementia Center (Food Service)
201 POPLAR ST IDEAL, GA 31041
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Monroe County:
Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Peach County:
Krystal
300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Slice of Life – Sodexo – Fort Valley State University
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Jazzman’s Cafe – Fort Valley State University
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Pulaski County:
Dat Way Wings & Things
135 SOUTH UNION ST STE B HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Subway
7 HWY 341 BYPASS HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Parkin’ Latte
136 WESTGATE PLAZA HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021
Treutlen County:
Subway
1035 A- SECOND ST SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Pizza Hut
1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Washington County:
Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County High School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021
Wilkinson County:
Southern Jerk
128 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021