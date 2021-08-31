Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 23-27

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 23 and Friday, August 27, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Heritage Oaks Adult Daycare (Food Service)

2932 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)

184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Domino’s

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)

1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Shrimp Boat

911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Little Tokyo

2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

China Garden

1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Firehouse Subs

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Subway

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Taco Bell

2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant

3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Bibb County:

United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)

494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Christ Church (Food Service)

582 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Waffle House

2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Tommy’s

5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Zaxby’s

4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

New China Express

1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Boss Wings

4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Subway

1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Quality Inn (Food Service)

4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Pin Strikes (Food Service)

4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Club Xavier (Food Service)

4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Northside Cheers (Food Service)

3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Kidz Street Food – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT F MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Bleckley County:

Sea Shells Seafood Extended

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Crawford County:

Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)

1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)

459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Houston County:

Firehouse Subs

408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Jalisco Grill

408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Krystal

1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

White Diamond Grill

497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Subway

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Game-On Sports Cafe

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Anna’s Asian Cafe

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

1 Family Deli

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Subway

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Subway

1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Monkey Joe’s (Food Service)

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Props

1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Mekong Deli

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Chili’s

135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Laurens County:

Ashley Palisades – Mobile (Food Service)

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Ashley Palisades – Mobile Base (Food Service)

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Theatre Dublin (Food Service)

314 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Don’s All American Hotdawgs – Mobile

3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)

2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Paula’s Fried Chicken

201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Golden Corral

2113 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Mama P’s Kitchen

1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)

960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

East Laurens Middle/High (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)

950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

AMC Classic Dublin 8 (Food Service)

2103 VETERANS BLVD STE 25 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Dexter Ice Cream – Base & Mobile

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Macon County:

The Oaks Nursing Home (Food Service)

777 NURSING HOME RD MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Miona Geriatric and Dementia Center (Food Service)

201 POPLAR ST IDEAL, GA 31041

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Monroe County:

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)

558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

La Quinta Inn (Food Service)

400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

River Place (Food Service)

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Peach County:

Krystal

300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Slice of Life – Sodexo – Fort Valley State University

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Jazzman’s Cafe – Fort Valley State University

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Chick-fil-A

402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Pulaski County:

Dat Way Wings & Things

135 SOUTH UNION ST STE B HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Subway

7 HWY 341 BYPASS HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Parkin’ Latte

136 WESTGATE PLAZA HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Treutlen County:

Subway

1035 A- SECOND ST SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Pizza Hut

1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Washington County:

Washington County High School (Food Service)

420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)

815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County High School (Food Service)

50 SNOWHILL RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Wilkinson County:

Southern Jerk

128 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

