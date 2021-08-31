Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 23-27

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 23 and Friday, August 27, 2021.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 23 and Friday, August 27, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Heritage Oaks Adult Daycare (Food Service)
2932 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Lake Country Lanes (Food Service)
184 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Domino’s
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Shrimp Boat
911 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Little Tokyo
2588 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Taco Bell
2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

 

Bibb County:

United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)
494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Christ Church (Food Service)
582 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Microtel Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2020 BOWMAN PARK MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Zaxby’s
4686 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Boss Wings
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Quality Inn (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Pin Strikes (Food Service)
4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Club Xavier (Food Service)
4740 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Northside Cheers (Food Service)
3852 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Kidz Street Food – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT F MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

 

Bleckley County:

Sea Shells Seafood Extended
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

 

Houston County:

Firehouse Subs
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Jalisco Grill
408 LAKE JOY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

White Diamond Grill
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

1 Family Deli
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Monkey Joe’s (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Props
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Mekong Deli
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Chili’s
135 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

 

Laurens County:

Ashley Palisades – Mobile (Food Service)
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Ashley Palisades – Mobile Base (Food Service)
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-27-2021

Theatre Dublin (Food Service)
314 ACADEMY AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Don’s All American Hotdawgs – Mobile
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Food Service)
2192 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Paula’s Fried Chicken
201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Golden Corral
2113 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Mama P’s Kitchen
1303 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

East Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
960 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

East Laurens Middle/High (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

East Laurens Primary School (Food Service)
950 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
2177 HIGHWAY 441 S STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

AMC Classic Dublin 8 (Food Service)
2103 VETERANS BLVD STE 25 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Dexter Ice Cream – Base & Mobile
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Macon County:

The Oaks Nursing Home (Food Service)
777 NURSING HOME RD MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Miona Geriatric and Dementia Center (Food Service)
201 POPLAR ST IDEAL, GA 31041
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

 

Monroe County:

Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School (Food Service)
558 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2021

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

 

Peach County:

Krystal
300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Slice of Life – Sodexo – Fort Valley State University
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Jazzman’s Cafe – Fort Valley State University
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

 

Pulaski County:

Dat Way Wings & Things
135 SOUTH UNION ST STE B HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Subway
7 HWY 341 BYPASS HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

Parkin’ Latte
136 WESTGATE PLAZA HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

 

Treutlen County:

Subway
1035 A- SECOND ST SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

Pizza Hut
1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

 

Washington County:

Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

Washington County Head Start Sandersville (Food Service)
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2021

 

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County High School (Food Service)
50 SNOWHILL RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2021

 

Wilkinson County:

Southern Jerk
128 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2021

