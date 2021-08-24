Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 16-20
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 16 and Friday, August 20, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Barberitos
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Chick-fil-A @ GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Subway @ GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Bibb County:
Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Marble Slab Creamery
5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Dovetail
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Luther Williams Field (Food Service)
200 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Zaxby’s
6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Bojangles
4290 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Papa Wing and Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Grant’s Lounge (Food Service)
576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Vibez
401 A CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Outback Steakhouse
3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Firehouse Subs
4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Alexander IV Senior Living (Food Service)
3769 RIDGE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Hancock County:
Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)
701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Prison Employee Dining Hall
701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)
330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Houston County:
Comfort Inn and Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Smokes Bar and Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
GG’s Southern Kitchen
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Shells Seafood – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Little Caesar’s
2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
My Sister’s Kitchen
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Subway – Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Laurens County:
East Laurens Head Start (Food Service)
110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Super 8 (Food Service)
2150 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Superb Grill
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Moore Street School (Food Service)
1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Frosty Frog Shaved Ice
102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Checkers Restaurant
110 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
The Snack Boxx
100 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
West Laurens High School (Food Service)
3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Macon County:
Montezuma Health Care (Food Service)
506 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Flint River Community Hospital (Food Service)
509 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Pam’s Sweet Treats
119 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Base & Mobile
12153 GEORGIA HIGHWAY 224 MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Monroe County:
T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Clarion (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Peach County:
Hunt Elementary
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Chick-fil-A – Fort Valley State University
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Simply To Go – Fort Valley State University
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Putnam County:
Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Pizza Hut
815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
Putnam County High School (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021
The Lodge on Lake Oconee – Restaurant
930 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Subway – Oconee Marathon
891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021
Taylor County:
Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Telfair County:
Willow Creek Chicken Shack
19 WEST WILLOW LN PO BOX 536 MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Yayo’s Kitchen
8 MAIN ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Twiggs County:
Kountry Kitchen & Seafood
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021
Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021