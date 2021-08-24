Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 16-20

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 16 and Friday, August 20, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

John Milledge Academy (Food Service)

197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Barberitos

148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

McDonald’s

611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Chili’s Bar and Grill

2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Chick-fil-A @ GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub

1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Subway @ GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Bojangles

1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

AJ’s To Go

400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

McDonald’s

2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Bibb County:

Macon Pizza Company

5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Marble Slab Creamery

5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Dovetail

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Luther Williams Field (Food Service)

200 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Church’s Chicken

777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Subway

1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Waffle House

2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Zaxby’s

6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Marco’s Pizza

6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Bojangles

4290 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Firehouse Subs

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Papa Wing and Seafood

919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Grant’s Lounge (Food Service)

576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Vibez

401 A CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Krystal

1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Outback Steakhouse

3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Firehouse Subs

4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Alexander IV Senior Living (Food Service)

3769 RIDGE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Hancock County:

Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)

701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Prison Employee Dining Hall

701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)

330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Houston County:

Comfort Inn and Suites (Food Service)

201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Subway

600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Smokes Bar and Grill

1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

GG’s Southern Kitchen

207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Chick-fil-A

1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Chick-fil-A

3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill

810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Krystal

1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Marco’s Pizza

405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Top Wok

1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Taco Bell

2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Shells Seafood – Mobile

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Little Caesar’s

2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

My Sister’s Kitchen

2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Subway – Walmart

502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

My Thai & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Laurens County:

East Laurens Head Start (Food Service)

110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Super 8 (Food Service)

2150 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Dublin Head Start (Food Service)

1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)

1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Superb Grill

1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Moore Street School (Food Service)

1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Frosty Frog Shaved Ice

102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Checkers Restaurant

110 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

The Snack Boxx

100 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

West Laurens High School (Food Service)

3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Macon County:

Montezuma Health Care (Food Service)

506 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Flint River Community Hospital (Food Service)

509 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Pam’s Sweet Treats

119 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Base & Mobile

12153 GEORGIA HIGHWAY 224 MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Monroe County:

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Clarion (Food Service)

333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Georgia Bob’s

114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)

66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Peach County:

Hunt Elementary

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Chick-fil-A – Fort Valley State University

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Simply To Go – Fort Valley State University

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Putnam County:

Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts

300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Pizza Hut

815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Putnam County High School (Food Service)

300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

The Lodge on Lake Oconee – Restaurant

930 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Subway – Oconee Marathon

891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Iron Fork Cafe

106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Taylor County:

Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)

25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Telfair County:

Willow Creek Chicken Shack

19 WEST WILLOW LN PO BOX 536 MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Yayo’s Kitchen

8 MAIN ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Twiggs County:

Kountry Kitchen & Seafood

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)

113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)

63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)

67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

