Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 16-20

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 16 and Friday, August 20, 2021.
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 16 and Friday, August 20, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Barberitos
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Chick-fil-A @ GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Subway @ GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

 

Bibb County:

Macon Pizza Company
5978 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Marble Slab Creamery
5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Dovetail
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Luther Williams Field (Food Service)
200 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Papa John’s Pizza
1340 GRAY HWY UNIT 1350 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Zaxby’s
6375 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Bojangles
4290 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Papa Wing and Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Grant’s Lounge (Food Service)
576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Vibez
401 A CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Outback Steakhouse
3899 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Firehouse Subs
4123 FORSYTH RD STE A MACON, GA 31208
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Alexander IV Senior Living (Food Service)
3769 RIDGE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

 

Hancock County:

Hancock County State Prison (Food Service)
701 PRISON ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Prison Employee Dining Hall
701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Betty Hill Senior Center (Food Service)
330 WATER WORKS ROAD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

 

Houston County:

Comfort Inn and Suites (Food Service)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Smokes Bar and Grill
1249 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

GG’s Southern Kitchen
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
810 HWY 96 STE 100-200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Shells Seafood – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Little Caesar’s
2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

My Sister’s Kitchen
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Subway – Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

 

Laurens County:

East Laurens Head Start (Food Service)
110 RUBY JEFFERSON RD PO BOX 13532 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Super 8 (Food Service)
2150 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Dublin Head Start (Food Service)
1014 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Superb Grill
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Moore Street School (Food Service)
1405 W MOORE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Frosty Frog Shaved Ice
102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Checkers Restaurant
110 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

The Snack Boxx
100 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

West Laurens High School (Food Service)
3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

 

Macon County:

Montezuma Health Care (Food Service)
506 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Flint River Community Hospital (Food Service)
509 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Pam’s Sweet Treats
119 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Base & Mobile
12153 GEORGIA HIGHWAY 224 MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

 

Monroe County:

T.G. Scott Elementary School (Food Service)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Clarion (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2021

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Banks Stevens Middle School (Food Service)
66 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

 

Peach County:

Hunt Elementary
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Chick-fil-A – Fort Valley State University
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Simply To Go – Fort Valley State University
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

 

Putnam County:

Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Pizza Hut
815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

Putnam County High School (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-20-2021

The Lodge on Lake Oconee – Restaurant
930 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Subway – Oconee Marathon
891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-17-2021

Taylor County:

Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

 

Telfair County:

Willow Creek Chicken Shack
19 WEST WILLOW LN PO BOX 536 MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Yayo’s Kitchen
8 MAIN ST LUMBER CITY, GA 31549
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

 

Twiggs County:

Kountry Kitchen & Seafood
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

Advanced Health & Rehab (Food Service)
113 SPRING VALLEY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-19-2021

 

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Elementary School (Food Service)
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-16-2021

 

