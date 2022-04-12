Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 4-8
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 4 and Friday, April 8, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Chili’s Bar and Grill
2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Legends Seafood & Grill
3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition (Food Service)
117 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Captain D’s
2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Applebee’s
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Taco Bell
2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
RollCall
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Great Wall
1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Dominos
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Bibb County:
H G Weaver Middle School (Food Service)
2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Westside High School (Food Service)
2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
American Faves & Mo
2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Wing Hut Chen
2444 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Barberitos
652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Zam Zam Market (Food Service)
1560 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 62
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
BJ’s (Food Service)
430 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Springdale Elementary School (Food Service)
4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
The Brick
1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
McDonald’s
550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Bibb County Law Enforcement Center (Food Service)
668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Beaute & Le Bar Nail Lounge
1625 BASS RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
McDonald’s
1670 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Nu-Way Weiners
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Z Beans Coffee
1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Michael’s on Mulberry
588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Lazy Donkey
379 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Pita Street Food
1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Da Smoothie Plug
1087 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD STE D MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Crawford County:
Crawford County Senior Center (Food Service)
281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Robert’s BBQ
3431 MUSELLA RD MUSELLA, GA 31066
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Jersey Wings & Fish
17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Dooly County:
Dooly State Prison (Food Service)
1412 PLUNKET RD UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Dooly State Prison Staff Dining
1412 PLUNKET RD UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Hancock County:
Selectis Providence of Sparta (Food Service)
60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Houston County:
American Legion Post 172 – Lounge
1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
American Legion Post 172- Restaurant
1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Christian Fellowship Academy – The Winning Academy (Food Service)
621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Ronde-Vu Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Phatboy’s Smokehouse
1009 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Asian Bliss Market (Food Service)
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 900 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Base & Mobile
515 MARSHALLVILLE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Dunkin’
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Perdue – Main
250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Stevi B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Houston County High School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Veterans High School – Cafeteria
340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Island Pot
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Perry Middle School (Food Service)
495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Perry Head Start (Food Service)
905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Westfield School – Cafeteria
2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
BurgerIM
520 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Frog’s Greatest Sno
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 330 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Jasper County:
Bear Creek Marina (Food Service)
60 BEAR CREEK MARINA RD MANSFIELD, GA 30055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Tin Hut Takeout
187 MADISON RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Jones County:
JD’s
511 SETTLEMENT POINT GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Lamar County:
Wendy’s
595 VETERANS PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Westcare Georgia (Food Service)
700 VETERANS PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Laurens County:
Huddle House
721 CENTRAL DR PO BOX 4216 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Brian’s Giant Subs
1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Monroe County:
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Dunkin’
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Peach County:
Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022
Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Byron Head Start (Food Service)
104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Byron Middle School (Food Service)
201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Putnam County:
Big Daddy’s Sweet Treats
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022
Telfair County:
El Rincon Boricua
37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Treutlen County:
Jet Food Stores of Georgia (Food Service)
4528 E LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022
Washington County:
Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Mama’s Cafe at OFTC
1189 DEEPSTEP RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Wendy’s
611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Quik Mart Deli (Food Service)
405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Wheeler County Correctional Center (Food Service)
195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Glenwood Healthcare (Food Service)
41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
The Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022
Lori’s Dive-in
18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022