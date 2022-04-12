Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 4-8

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 4 and Friday, April 8, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Chili’s Bar and Grill

2596 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Legends Seafood & Grill

3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

McDonald’s

2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition (Food Service)

117 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Captain D’s

2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Applebee’s

106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Zaxby’s

1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Bojangles

1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Taco Bell

2495 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Stacked

1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

McDonald’s

611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

RollCall

3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant

2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Great Wall

1304 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Dominos

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Bibb County:

H G Weaver Middle School (Food Service)

2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Westside High School (Food Service)

2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

American Faves & Mo

2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Wing Hut Chen

2444 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Barberitos

652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Zam Zam Market (Food Service)

1560 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 62

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

BJ’s (Food Service)

430 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Springdale Elementary School (Food Service)

4965 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

The Brick

1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

McDonald’s

550 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Bibb County Law Enforcement Center (Food Service)

668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Beaute & Le Bar Nail Lounge

1625 BASS RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

McDonald’s

1670 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 105 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Z Beans Coffee

1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Your Pie

536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Michael’s on Mulberry

588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Lazy Donkey

379 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Pita Street Food

1625 BASS RD STE 330 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Da Smoothie Plug

1087 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD STE D MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Crawford County:

Crawford County Senior Center (Food Service)

281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Robert’s BBQ

3431 MUSELLA RD MUSELLA, GA 31066

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Jersey Wings & Fish

17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Dooly County:

Dooly State Prison (Food Service)

1412 PLUNKET RD UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Dooly State Prison Staff Dining

1412 PLUNKET RD UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Hancock County:

Selectis Providence of Sparta (Food Service)

60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Houston County:

American Legion Post 172 – Lounge

1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

American Legion Post 172- Restaurant

1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Christian Fellowship Academy – The Winning Academy (Food Service)

621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Metropolis Grill

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Waffle House

1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Ronde-Vu Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Phatboy’s Smokehouse

1009 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Asian Bliss Market (Food Service)

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 900 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Johnson Boys & Girl BBQ – Base & Mobile

515 MARSHALLVILLE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Dunkin’

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Kin.D 96 Thai & Sushi

1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Tasty Crab House

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

96 Vietnamese Cuisine

810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Perdue – Main

250 GA HWY 247 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Mellow Mushroom

710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Arby’s

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

American Deli

1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Stevi B’s Pizza

2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Houston County High School (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Veterans High School – Cafeteria

340 PINEY GROVE RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Waffle House

1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Island Pot

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

McDonald’s

1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Perry Middle School (Food Service)

495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Pizza Hut

1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Perry Head Start (Food Service)

905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Little Debbies Bar & Grill

2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Westfield School – Cafeteria

2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

BurgerIM

520 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Frog’s Greatest Sno

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 330 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Jasper County:

Bear Creek Marina (Food Service)

60 BEAR CREEK MARINA RD MANSFIELD, GA 30055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Tin Hut Takeout

187 MADISON RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Jones County:

JD’s

511 SETTLEMENT POINT GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Lamar County:

Wendy’s

595 VETERANS PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Westcare Georgia (Food Service)

700 VETERANS PKWY BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Laurens County:

Huddle House

721 CENTRAL DR PO BOX 4216 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Brian’s Giant Subs

1632 VETERANS BLVD STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Monroe County:

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Dunkin’

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)

145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)

521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Zaxby’s

321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Peach County:

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)

213 ALLEN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2022

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Byron Head Start (Food Service)

104 JACKSON ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)

880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Byron Middle School (Food Service)

201 LINDA DRIVE BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Putnam County:

Big Daddy’s Sweet Treats

812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2022

Telfair County:

El Rincon Boricua

37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Treutlen County:

Jet Food Stores of Georgia (Food Service)

4528 E LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2022

Washington County:

Waffle House

104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Mama’s Cafe at OFTC

1189 DEEPSTEP RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Wendy’s

611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Quik Mart Deli (Food Service)

405 HWY 15 S TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2022

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Wheeler County Correctional Center (Food Service)

195 N BROAD STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)

71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Glenwood Healthcare (Food Service)

41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

The Bulldog Grill

106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

Lori’s Dive-in

18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2022

