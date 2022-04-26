Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 18-22

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 18 and Friday, April 22, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Midway Hills Primary School (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

 

Bibb County:

Wendy’s
4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Little Caesar’s
1502 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails
470 FIRST ST UNIT F MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Taco Bell
6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Applebee’s
6235 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Orleans on Wheels
SOCIETY GARDEN FOOD TRUCK Wednesday 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

James H. Porter School Lunchroom
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

American Faves & Mo
2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Papa John’s
4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Monster Jam (Food Service)
MONSTER JAM 2022 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

 

Bleckley County:

Southern Roots Nutrition (Food Service)
105 E BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

 

Crawford County:

Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Frozen Joe’s
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

 

Houston County:

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile & Base
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

A Taste of Creole – Mobile & Base
56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Sno Biz
745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Little Caesar’s
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 56
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop
524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Chick-fil-A
1600 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Clover Wine Merchant (Food Service)
907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Rigby’s Water World – Concession #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Rigby’s Water World – Concession #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Rigby’s Water World – Concession #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Chick-fil-A
621 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

96 Nutrition (Food Service)
810 HWY 96 STE 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Wing Town
1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

 

Jones County:

Gray-8-Skate (Food Service)
4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

 

Lamar County:

Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)
100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Lamar County Elementary School (Food Service)
228 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Jelly Jar Buffet & Grill
17 MARKET ST BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

 

Laurens County:

Chick-fil-A
2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

LL Cool Treats
165 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Omega Lounge (Food Service)
1604 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile
300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

 

Macon County:

Yoder’s Deitsch Haus
5252 STATE HWY 26 E MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

 

Monroe County:

Shane’s Rib Shack
448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

 

Peach County:

Sister’s Kitchen
804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Peking Gourmet
2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

 

Wilkinson County:

Maebob’s Diner
100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Wilkinson County Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

