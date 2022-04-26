Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 18-22

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 18 and Friday, April 22, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 18 and Friday, April 22, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

China Garden

1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Papa John’s

1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

El Tequila

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)

1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Midway Hills Primary School (Food Service)

375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)

365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant

3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Lakeview Academy (Food Service)

220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)

101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Bibb County:

Wendy’s

4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Little Caesar’s

1502 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails

470 FIRST ST UNIT F MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Taco Bell

6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Applebee’s

6235 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Fajitas Mexican Grill

4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Orleans on Wheels

SOCIETY GARDEN FOOD TRUCK Wednesday 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

James H. Porter School Lunchroom

5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

American Faves & Mo

2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Ole Times

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Papa John’s

4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits

3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Monster Jam (Food Service)

MONSTER JAM 2022 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Bleckley County:

Southern Roots Nutrition (Food Service)

105 E BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Crawford County:

Champion’s Restaurant

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Frozen Joe’s

86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Houston County:

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile & Base

1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

A Taste of Creole – Mobile & Base

56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Sno Biz

745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Wendy’s

1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Little Caesar’s

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Domino’s

1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

China Buffet

608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)

1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Yami Crab

210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 56

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop

524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Chick-fil-A

1600 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Clover Wine Merchant (Food Service)

907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Howard Johnson (Food Service)

100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Ruby Tuesday

101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Rigby’s Water World – Concession #1

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Rigby’s Water World – Concession #2

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Rigby’s Water World – Concession #3

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Chick-fil-A

621 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

96 Nutrition (Food Service)

810 HWY 96 STE 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Wing Town

1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Jones County:

Gray-8-Skate (Food Service)

4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Lamar County:

Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)

100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Lamar County Elementary School (Food Service)

228 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Jelly Jar Buffet & Grill

17 MARKET ST BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Laurens County:

Chick-fil-A

2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

LL Cool Treats

165 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Omega Lounge (Food Service)

1604 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile

300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Macon County:

Yoder’s Deitsch Haus

5252 STATE HWY 26 E MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Monroe County:

Shane’s Rib Shack

448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Hong Kong Palace

465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Peach County:

Sister’s Kitchen

804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022

Peachtree Cafe

50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022

Waffle House

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Pizza Hut

313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Peking Gourmet

2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Domino’s

231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022

Wilkinson County:

Maebob’s Diner

100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Wilkinson County Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)

12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.