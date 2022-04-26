Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 18-22
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 18 and Friday, April 22, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Papa John’s
1960 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Midway Hills Primary School (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Bibb County:
Wendy’s
4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Little Caesar’s
1502 ROCKY CREEK RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails
470 FIRST ST UNIT F MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Taco Bell
6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Applebee’s
6235 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Orleans on Wheels
SOCIETY GARDEN FOOD TRUCK Wednesday 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
James H. Porter School Lunchroom
5802 SCHOOL RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
American Faves & Mo
2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Papa John’s
4126 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Monster Jam (Food Service)
MONSTER JAM 2022 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Bleckley County:
Southern Roots Nutrition (Food Service)
105 E BEECH ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Crawford County:
Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Frozen Joe’s
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Houston County:
D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile & Base
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
A Taste of Creole – Mobile & Base
56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Sno Biz
745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Little Caesar’s
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
China Buffet
608 RUSSELL PKWY STE 604-608 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 56
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Fishin’ Chicken – Mobile
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Krave Eatery & Dessert Shop
524 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Chick-fil-A
1600 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Clover Wine Merchant (Food Service)
907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Rigby’s Water World – Concession #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Rigby’s Water World – Concession #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Rigby’s Water World – Concession #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Chick-fil-A
621 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
96 Nutrition (Food Service)
810 HWY 96 STE 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Wing Town
1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Jones County:
Gray-8-Skate (Food Service)
4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Lamar County:
Lamar County Middle School (Food Service)
100 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Lamar County Elementary School (Food Service)
228 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Jelly Jar Buffet & Grill
17 MARKET ST BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Laurens County:
Chick-fil-A
2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
LL Cool Treats
165 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Omega Lounge (Food Service)
1604 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Sno Biz of Dublin – Mobile
300 PINE FOREST ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Macon County:
Yoder’s Deitsch Haus
5252 STATE HWY 26 E MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Monroe County:
Shane’s Rib Shack
448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Hong Kong Palace
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-19-2022
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Peach County:
Sister’s Kitchen
804 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-22-2022
Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-20-2022
Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Peking Gourmet
2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-18-2022
Wilkinson County:
Maebob’s Diner
100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022
Wilkinson County Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-21-2022