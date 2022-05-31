Residents upset after Centerville announces splash pad hour changes

CENTERVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Centerville is making changes to its splash pad operating hours, and that’s left some residents upset.

Several parents voiced their concerns in the comments. We met up with a parent Tuesday.

“Parents who want to go ahead and beat the sun or beat the super hot heat, I think it doesn’t work,” resident Teri Cray said. “I think it’s best that we do it earlier just because it helps with convenience.”

The city cited much larger crowds than last year as its reason for changing hours. The splash which was built in 2020 at Centerville Park and officially opened last year.

The city says more people has led to a dirty filter from grass and dirt, leaving the pump unable to filter clean water back out.

Cray says the problem should have been addressed before opening day.

“Certainly not waiting until summer to start evaluating things like the sand and it getting dirty,” Cray said. “This is not the time. We want water.”

Tess Chambers, the Special Events Marketing Coordinator for Centerville, says the grass and dirt is from children running back and forth from the splash pad to the playground.

Chambers says the city is addressing the issue.

“We’re just going to have to really sit down and make some plans and decide,” she said. “The possibility of concreting the area where the grass is, there are several different options that we’re trying to work on.”

Chambers asks for the community to be patient as the issue is being fixed. She also wants to remind the community that the change in hours is only temporary.