Residents react to South Bibb drainage study update

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— We now know some of the results of a drainage study conducted in South Bibb County.

District 7 Commissioner Bill Howell held a forum with professional engineers from Hodge’s, Harbin, Newberry, and Tribble.

The study looked at where water floods in South Bibb County. Nowell Estates and most of Jones road is included in the study.

Commissioner Howell says part of the issue is some easements and rights of way are on private property. They were never deeded to the county for them to clear out.

We spoke with Howell about the goal of holding meetings like the one Monday night.

“I think it’s good for everyone to know that we’re all in this together,” said Commissioner Howell. “And if we fix one neighborhood without fixing who’s below, we’re just simply drowning the people below them.”

According to Daniel Cheek, on of the professional engineers at the meeting tonight, the study started in May of this year and is expected to wrap up in the Spring of 2022. He says major improvements could start as soon as next year.