Reports: Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas dies

Demaryius Thomas (Eric Lars Bakke / Denver Broncos)

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Demaryius Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the National Football League, has died at 33.

FOX 5 producer Miles Garrett was the first to report the news Thursday night.

“I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School – Jeff Clayton,” Garrett tweeted. “He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33.”

KOA and KDVR confirmed the report.

41NBC also reached out to Clayton, who said “to say we are all heartbroken is an understatement.”

Thomas played at West Laurens High School before enrolling at Georgia Tech, where he played three years before being drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Thomas, who would have turned 34 on December 25, played his final 11 NFL games with the New York Jets in 2019.