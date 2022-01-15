Red Cross blood shortage impacts Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The American Red Cross reports a shortage of blood.

Here in Georgia, the Red Cross says 73% of its appointments for the rest of the month remain unfilled, and this is the lowest blood inventory they’ve seen in over a decade.

Right now, the need is for blood type O, but they are accepting all donations.

Ruby Ramirez, the Regional Community Manager for the Red Cross, says they are worried. “Doctors across the nation and including here in Georgia are having to make difficult decisions as to who receives the blood that they have on hand. Our blood inventory unfortunately right now is coming right off the shelf as soon as we’re able to fill.”

You can find a location near you to donate blood here.