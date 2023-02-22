Record high temperatures possible this week with a few showers



We got close to tying a record high temp today in Macon, as we warmed to 82° this afternoon (record is 83°).

Overnight lows will be staying in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Patchy fog will be possible into the morning hours Wednesday.

Even with mostly cloudy skies to start the day, we should warm up pretty quickly to the 80s.



Rain chances will increase a bit on Thursday (still only isolated showers expected).

Otherwise, expect Thursday to be our warmest day of the week (mid 80s) with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Once again, it will be breezy day in the area, with gusts up to 25 mph.

By Friday a cold front will be on the way to the area (albeit a weak front).

This will bring increasing rain chances Friday evening, into Sunday.

Storms are not likely, but there could be a few periods of heavy rain.



The weekend will start with a slight cool down, into the 70s on Saturday.

Lows will fall back to the 50s, but warm daytime weather sticks around into next week.

We are already keeping an eye on the forecast for next Monday evening as a potential strong storm system.