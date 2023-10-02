Recent Bibb graduate, Georgia FLEX runner-up to open ‘Brittinique – Be Unique’ store in Macon

MyKayla Whitehead (41NBC File Photo: March 15, 2023)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – MyKayla Whitehead, a recent Bibb County graduate and runner-up in the 2023 Georgia Foundational Leadership and Entrepreneurship Experience (FLEX) Competition, will unveil her new store in Macon this Friday.

The grand opening for “Brittinique – Be Unique” is set for Friday, October 6, at 11 a.m. Located on the first floor of 484 Mulberry Street, the store specializes in candles and skin care products.

Whitehead, who now attends Fort Valley State University, caught local attention by winning the Bibb County competition, after which she presented her business model to a statewide panel of judges in April. As the Georgia FLEX runner-up, she received $10,000 in seed money from both state and local sources, as well as scholarship opportunities.

Whitehead is also a member of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.