High school student wins Bibb County FLEX Competition with self-care business

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mykayla Whitehead, a high school student who runs her own self-care business making soaps and candles, has won the Bibb County FLEX Competition. The competition was designed to invest in smaller communities and provide students interested in starting their own small businesses with the skills they need to succeed.

Whitehead, one of three students who competed, runs her own self-care business called Brittinique – Be Unique, making soaps and candles. She says the process of making her products is relaxing and encouraging and helps her to re-center her mind.

“You’re always in your prime, any age, any problem that you’re going through I send support and especially to Macon,” she said. “Macon, we need the support, it’s a lot going on lately, and I just hope that some type of good, positive energy will come down and help us because we need it.”

Ojore Harrell, a fourth-generation barber, learned from his dad at Harrell’s & Sons Barber Shop. He says he wants to grow the family business into Twiggs County to give people there a more convenient barber shop.

He says his principal recommended he enter the competition after she noticed him advertising his family business.

“I was giving out t-shirts for marketing,” he said. “Then my principal had seen me and she stopped me. She thought I was selling some drugs or something, but after that, she said I needed to be in this program, and after that, we’ve just been up since then.”

Alyssa Robinson, the owner of Sweet Treats by Lyssa, started baking when she was 12. She says the FLEX competition helped hone her skills in business and baking.

“I’ve really gained a lot from FLEX,” she said. “Just from how to present a presentation to the customers. I also gained the money to help my business and also just even more exposure to new customers.”

As the winner, Whitehead will receive startup funds from the Griffith Foundation and will move on to the state FLEX competition.