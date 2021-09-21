Rain sticks around Tuesday, dry to end the week

We continued our string of rainy days here in Middle Georgia today with a few areas picking up significant rain totals.

Overnight, most of us should see just a chance of light rain with patchy fog filling in by morning.

Although we are keeping our rain chances for Tuesday, I expect we will see more sunshine than what we saw today.

The better rain chance for Tuesday will be during the late afternoon and into the evening.



By Wednesday a cold front will approach the area, bringing a final push of rain and storms.

Timing on the front looks to be early afternoon, but it is still early.

Fall is on the way as early as Wednesday evening (which is convenient because Wednesday is the first day of Fall) when our low temps fall into the 50s.



Not only will it be cooler to end the week, but our humidity will be dropping quickly.

Low humidity will hang around into the weekend, helping to keep us dry as well.



High pressure will be settling in behind the cold front to help keep us clear and sunny for a while.

Through the end of the week and the weekend, temps will be cooler than normal, adding to that fall feeling.

We really just have to wait this rain out to get to a nice, dry stretch.