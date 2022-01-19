Rain chances returning to finish the week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An incoming cold front will bring clouds and rain to the Peach State beginning Wednesday night.

Today

It’s the last sunny day of the work week before the next storm system rolls in. Again temperatures around Middle Georgia to begin the day were below freezing basically everywhere with half the spots again dropping below 30 degrees. There will be a mix of sun and clouds today with mainly sun early turning to mainly clouds during the late afternoon. Highs will see their peak for the week today as everywhere in the region climbs over 60 degrees this afternoon. Some spots will be pushing into the upper 60s. The wind will predominantly blow from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph adding heat and humidity to the atmosphere ahead of the cold front.

Tonight cloud cover will continue to increase as well as thicken ahead of midnight. The wind direction and speed will remain about the same overnight and thus low temperatures are going to jump upwards of 15 degrees in most spots around Middle Georgia when compared to Tuesday night. The cold front will begin to move into the region just ahead of the sunrise on Thursday with initial rain being moderate to heavy.

Tomorrow

Rain, as mentioned above, will move in shortly ahead of the sunrise. That will be the most widespread we see it all day as once the initial line moves through we will just be left with some scattered showers. There may be a few rumbles of thunder when the cold front pushes through, but no severe weather is expected. High temperatures will see quite the range during the afternoon thanks to the cold front. Northern locations will only climb into the low to mid 50s while southeastern locations will still push towards the mid 60s. The wind will shift from the southwest to the northwest with the passing of the cold front.

Overnight a few isolated showers will be possible with the prevalence increasing heading into Friday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s as the winds shift from the northwest to the northeast.

Friday

Clouds will continue to blanket the Peach State heading into Friday morning, however around Middle Georgia there are likely to be only a few showers around sunrise. Rain will become more widespread as the afternoon draws on. At this time, highs Friday are forecast to be in the mid 40s. That is NOT cold enough for winter precipitation. Overnight lows, however, are going to fall into the mid to upper 20s. While that is indeed cold enough for snow, models are predicting that the precipitable moisture will no longer be in the area by the time those temperatures arrive. As of now the only winter precipitation that may be seen on Friday would be a bit of freezing rain late, and it would only be in a couple of eastern counties such as Treutlen, Johnson, or Washington.

The system should clear out overnight Friday into Saturday although cloud cover could potentially hang around into Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will fill in once it clears and should stick around the rest of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 40s around the region which should melt any freezing rain that may have occurred during the evening hours of Friday.

Sunday will see more sunshine as temperatures climb back up into the 50s to finish off the weekend. The next rain chance after Friday looks to be next Tuesday.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).