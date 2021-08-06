Rain chances return to Middle Georgia Friday

After a few dry days with low humidity, rain and tropical moisture are back in the forecast for the end of the week.

Friday brings a mostly cloudy day to much of the area, with increasing rain chances through the afternoon and evening.

Highs will once again be limited to the 80s, and humidity makes a comeback just in time for the weekend.



Saturday will be a return to our summertime pattern of pop up showers and thunderstorms.

Highs over the weekend will be warming back to the 90s, so our break from the summer is officially over.



Next week brings more highs in the mid 90s, high humidity, and afternoon showers and storms.

Although we don’t expect severe weather, we can’t rule out a few strong storms.



Keeping an eye on the tropics: there are two areas of interest.

The wave off the coast of Africa now has a high chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next 5 days.

The Atlantic is heating up, but we can’t really say where either of these systems will go at this point, so stay tuned.

