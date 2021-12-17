Rain chances return Friday with warmer temps

After a chilly day in Middle Georgia we are seeing pretty stagnant temps tonight thanks to dense fog and cloud cover.

Fog will continue to hang around into early Friday, finally subsiding through the late morning.

Highs will be warming into the 70s even with mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers will be possible, especially during the evening as a cold front gets closer to Middle Georgia.



Speaking of the cold front, it will be the main weather maker for the weekend across the southeast.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

Highs will be staying in the 70s through the day, then much cooler air pushes in behind the front.



We will be seeing a chilly start to the week next week with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Despite the cool down, we are going to see an area of low pressure moving north from the Gulf of Mexico.

Due to the cool air mass, conditions won’t be favorable for thunderstorms, but heavy rain will be possible.



The rain on Tuesday will be moving out pretty quickly, allowing for clearing through the end of the week.

Temperatures will warm just a bit to the low 60s, which are around normal for this time of year.