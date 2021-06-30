Rain chances increasing ahead of holiday weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Scattered showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon as temperatures are forecast to make it back into the low 90’s.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky temperatures will warm to near 90° all across the region. Showers and storms will be littered across Middle Georgia beginning after lunch so make sure to have the umbrella nearby. Tonight, we will keep the clouds around. Temperatures will fall to near 70° by daybreak tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW.

Rinse and repeat. More of the same is on the way Thursday as we stick with a consistent weather pattern. Expect more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours before activity falls off around sunset.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

A cold front will move through during the weekend, but ahead of the front we will see increasing rain and storm chances. Our wettest day looks to be on Friday when showers will be widespread across the region ahead of the front. The front will move through on Saturday keeping rain chances elevated. By the Fourth of July on Sunday rain chances will be isolated so fireworks look to be a go for now!

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).