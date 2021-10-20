Rain chances begin to climb tonight

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The approach of a new low pressure system is ramping up rain chances around the Peach State.

Today

The sunny trend we have seen so far this week will continue through our hump day. Temperatures will warm a few degrees from yesterday, topping off in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Middle GA region. Cloud cover will be scarce for the early parts of the afternoon, however the late afternoon and evening hours will see scattered high level clouds begin to fill in. The concentration of cloud cover will only continue to increase overnight as the wind out of the south-southeast continues to add moisture to the Georgia atmosphere. The view of the Full Hunters’ Moon tonight will be heavily limited by cloud cover. Rain showers will also increase in probability as the morning hours of Thursday arrive. Temperatures will fall overnight into the mid to upper 50s across Middle GA, up almost 10 degrees from this morning.

Tomorrow

Thursday will be the cloudiest day of the week as well as the one with the best chance for rain around Middle GA. Isolated showers will be possible early on in the morning, with some beginning shortly after the midnight hour tonight. These will increase in numbers during the afternoon hours of Thursday as a few pockets of sunshine develop. High temperatures will be nearly identical to Wednesday, topping off in the upper 70s and lower 80s again. Wind will pickup in intensity out of the south-southwest with a warm front moving through late Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will persist into the overnight hours with some showers turning into thunderstorms ahead of a weak cold front. Overnight temperatures for Thursday will be the warmest we have seen this week, reaching levels not seen since before the cold front passed through last weekend. That would be lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday and the Weekend

Friday will begin with some shower and thunderstorm activity carrying over from Thursday night. Cloud cover will be abundant early Friday with the cold front moving through just ahead of the lunchtime hours. High temperatures will actually be a bit warmer Friday than Thursday thanks to the fact that the cold front is very weak. Rain is not guaranteed for everyone around Middle GA, and severe weather is highly unlikely. Cloud cover will break during the afternoon hours once the cold front passes, leaving mostly clear skies during the evening and overnight. A shift in the wind direction from the southwest to the west-northwest will also remove moisture from the Georgia atmosphere. This will drop the humidity as well as the low temperatures overnight, which will fall back into the lower 50s across the region.

Both Saturday and Sunday look to be beautiful days with very limited cloud cover. North-northwest winds on Saturday will drop the highs around middle GA back into the upper 70s as well as keep the atmosphere a bit dry. That will change Sunday when the wind shifts back to the southeast. Rain chances are looking to return early next week, with the European model hinting at a lot of rain on Tuesday.

