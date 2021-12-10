Rain and warmer return temps Friday



Rain is moving across Alabama this evening and will be pushing into Middle Georgia after midnight.

These scattered showers will be sticking around for the overnight hours and into Friday morning.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but mostly just expect rain and patchy fog to start the day.

Clouds will stick around for the afternoon as shower coverage decreases.

Highs will be warming into the 70s for Friday and humidity will be increasing as well.



Saturday is looking to be a warm and muggy day across the area, but in December that typically means thunderstorms are on the way.

In this case, we will be watching an approaching cold front for the next round of storms.

Timing for these storms, as of this evening, look to be after 5pm and mainly before midnight.



Main threats along the line of storms will be gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

The good news for Middle Georgia is that this line will be weakening as it moves east.

Regardless we should be ready for a few strong storms as the line passes through.



Once the front pushes through Saturday night, the weather will be calming down for the start of next week.

High pressure will settle in and highs will be warming from low 60s to the 70s by the middle of next week.