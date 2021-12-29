Rain and storms return Wednesday



We reached record high temps today across Middle Georgia, with some places warming to the 80s.

Scattered storms are back in the forecast tomorrow as we finally get a little uplift to go with our increased moisture.

It won’t be raining all day, but you should still probably grab the umbrella as you are heading out.



We have a level 1 severe weather threat for the northern portion of our area tomorrow.

The main timing of severe storms will be during the evening and overnight hours with main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado.



We will keep the threat of strong storms into the day on Thursday, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

Threats will be about the same as Wednesday, with damaging wind gusts being the main driver of severe weather.

Rain and storms will continue through the end of the week, with continued warm conditions.



We will finally be getting a big change in our weather Saturday into Sunday as a strong cold front moves into the area.

Beginning Saturday afternoon, we will start to see some pop up showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe.

The cold front will likely move through sometime early Sunday, bringing the potential for strong storms along the main line.



Behind the cold front we will start to see a big cool down for the start of next week.

This will finally bring an end to the spring weather we have been dealing with this week.

Highs for next week will stay mainly in the 50s with lows in the 30s.

The forecast for severe weather is ever evolving, so make sure you have ways to get your warnings and check back for updates.