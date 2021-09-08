Rain and storms likely Wednesday

We saw a few showers and storms across Middle Georgia this afternoon, but the main story was the heat.

Highs warmed up to the 90s today, but for much of the rest of the week, expect highs to be limited to the 80s.

Tomorrow brings a day of showers and storms to the area, especially during the afternoon.

Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible as we see an influx of tropical moisture.



Speaking of the tropics, an area of storms in the Gulf of Mexico is finally looking a little more organized tonight.

As of the 8pm update from the National Hurricane Center the system now has a 50% chance of becoming our next tropical cyclone.

Regardless, this doesn’t really change the impacts here in Middle Georgia, which are mainly heavy rain.



Not only will we see the tropical low push through Thursday, but a cold front will also be approaching the area.

Main focus for the day on Thursday will be the potential of heavy rain with the arrival of the tropical low.

As the cold front pushes further south into the area we will start to see some dry air move in, bringing an end to the rain.



Not only will we see an end to the rain, but humidity levels will be dropping behind the front.

This will be a short lived break from the humidity, so enjoy a pleasant Friday before dew points rebound this weekend.



The weekend is looking mostly dry across Middle Georgia with just a few isolated showers possible.

Right now it looks like a dry start to next week, with highs warming back into the 90s.