Rain and clouds likely Thursday



Our streak of nice weather will be coming to an end Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Our day will start with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers moving north from the Gulf of Mexico.

We will continue to deal with these scattered showers through the day with a few peeks of sunshine possible.

By the evening the cold front will approach the area, bringing us a line of showers with the potential for some heavy rain.

All of the rain should move out overnight Thursday, so by Friday sunshine returns for the day.

As high pressure returns on Friday, we won’t be seeing much of a temperature change.

The big push of cold air will move in by early Saturday morning, which brings an end to our string of 70° days.

As the cooler air settles in for the weekend we will be seeing highs struggle to make it to the mid 60s.



Another dry cold front will be moving through the area by Monday morning, which will help to reinforce our trend of cooler days next week.

Dry air will be sticking around through at least the middle of next week.

We will be on the lookout for our first potential frost in Macon, which could come as early as Sunday morning.

Now would be a good time to figure out your protection plan for any sensitive plants.