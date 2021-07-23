Raffensperger hosts meet and greet in Roberta, Bibb County GOP protests

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you drove past the Crawford County Government Center Thursday afternoon, you probably noticed protestors holding signs.

The protestors were a part of the Bibb County GOP, and the signs, including the phrases ‘Ditch Dominion’ and ‘We the People Demand A Statewide Audit,’ are in reference to concerns they have about the 2020 Presidential Election.

The protestors’ goal was for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was in the area for a meet and greet, to see the signs. Bibb County GOP Chair David Sumrall had a letter to hand to Raffensperger voicing concerns he has about the November Election.

“We want to register our concerns with the way the last election was done and ask that it be done differently,” Sumrall said.

Sumrall says he’s concerned about voting numbers in Bibb County. He wants to know if Raffensperger will support an investigation into Dominion Voting and asked for better protections for poll workers. Sumrall says even though he didn’t get answers at the meeting, he feels the protest was successful.

“I have three questions that I wanted him to answer,” he said. “Those three things, if he will answer those three things, then that’s what we need to know.”

Raffensperger says his office has investigated every claim of voter fraud and the office is confident in the results of the election.

“When they said there was 10,315 dead people that voted, we went through our records,” Raffensperger said. “There was two. When they said there was over 2,000 felons that voted, we could only find a potential of 74. They said there’s 66,000 people that were underage that voted. There were 0,” Secretary of State Raffensperger said.

The Secretary of State says the amount of disinformation going around causes people to not be confident in election results.

“We want everyone to know that our office will fight for honest and fair elections with the appropriate balance of accessibility and security,” Raffensperger said.

Sumrall says Raffensperger’s office has already reached out to him. He’s hoping to get a response to his letter by the end of the month.