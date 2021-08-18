Quarantined students can return to Bleckley County Schools under new rules

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bleckley County Board of Education has sent out a news release stating that quarantined students and staff will be allowed to return to school under certain conditions.

According to the release, the Bleckley County Board of Education voted unanimously (excluding Chairman Mike Sasser, who wasn’t there) to allow quarantined staff and students if they fit these 3 specifications:

They are asymptomatic Nobody in their household tests positive They wear a mask inside of school buildings and buses

The release says that as of Tuesday, August 17, 151 students are quarantining, and under the new rules most of those students would be allowed back in school as long as they meet the 3 criteria listed.

It’s also in the release that Superintendent Dr. Steve J. Smith is quoted saying, “While some may question the reasoning, we actually have seen many students who were supposed to be quarantined … continuing to socialize, and completely ignoring the quarantine rules. We want them in school, but we also want to increase the safety of those around them by requiring them to mask up. We agreed that if the number of positive cases within our schools increase dramatically over the next two weeks, our next step is a system-wide mask mandate.”

Superintendent Smith continues by saying, “I personally believe the best defense against COVID is the vaccine, and while 53% of our staff members

have had at least one shot, I would prefer that be closer to 100%. I also realize that is a personal decision, hopefully made between the person and his/her doctor,”

The Bleckley County School Board will be meeting again in 2 weeks to review the results and modify plans if that becomes necessary.