Purse theft suspect at Walmart on Gray highway still unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying the suspect pictured (wearing pink) in connection to a theft.

The person of interest stole a purse at the Walmart on Gray Highway on June 12.2021 between noon and 1 p.m.. The ID and cards inside of the purse will be in the name of Madison McLean.

If you can help identify or locate these suspects, please contact Investigator Amanda Baker at (478) 951-1440 or abaker@maconbibb.us .

Or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.