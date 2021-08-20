Project BAAD happening this weekend

Organizers say the first event had a big turnout, and they're hoping this one will be bigger.

Second Project Baad event happening this weekend. Project Baad

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The second “Project BAAD event” is taking place in downtown Macon this weekend.

The Macon Middle Georgia Black Pages, NewTown Macon, and Rythm and Jazz have all partnered to host the event. It takes place on the second Saturday of the month through December.

The goal for the event is in its name, BAAD stands for Bringing African Americans downtown.

Organizers say the first event had a big turnout, and they’re hoping this one will be bigger.

“It’s bringing everybody downtown and letting everybody know that downtown is okay and it’s a lot of fun,” said Alex Habersham, Publisher of the Macon-Middle Georgia Black pages.

Since the event will be outside, masks are not required but are strongly encouraged.

The event is at the Cherry Street Park, located between Cherry Street and Mulberry Street. It will go from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers are inviting everyone to go out and have some fun.