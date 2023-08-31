Pleasant weather returns with Idalia gone

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nicer weather has filled in for Middle Georgia behind Tropical Storm Idalia.

Today

Plenty of sunshine will stick with Middle Georgia heading into the later parts of today. Highs will reach the upper 80s with heat indexes in the low to mid 90s. Winds are rather gentle out of the east-southeast at 5 mph. Some clouds will begin to move into Middle Georgia from the southwest heading into tonight. A stray shower or storm will be possible as this happens.

Cloud cover will thicken overnight, and a couple of small showers may accompany it. This will make it difficult to see the Blue Moon (2nd full moon of the month). Rain odds will actually increase heading into tomorrow morning in the southwestern counties of Middle Georgia. An umbrella out the door may be necessary, however rain should be light. Low temperatures will once again be in the lower 70s courtesy of the added cloud cover. Patchy fog will also be possible.

Friday and the Weekend

It will be a mostly cloudy one to finish the work week and begin September in Middle Georgia. Temperatures will only climb into the lower 80s during the afternoon thanks to the cloudier conditions. Rain odds, however, will overall be low. Some isolated showers or a thunderstorm will be possible in the southern half of the region during the first parts of the day, however rain activity should cease ahead of the evening. Cloud cover will work to clear out overnight, dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 60s ahead of Saturday.

It will be a pleasant weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower 60s expected Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will likely see a bit more cloud cover, however rain is not expected either afternoon. Temperatures will be back into the lower 90s by Labor Day.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).