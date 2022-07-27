Pleasant Hill continues town hall meetings

Pleasant Hill residents are getting the chance to talk with community leaders about how blight affects their daily lives.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Pleasant Hill residents are getting the chance to talk with community leaders about how blight affects their daily lives.



The Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization hosted the fourth of seven town hall meetings Tuesday night at L.H. Williams Elementary School.

The meeting centered around blight and how it impacts residents’ financial status and access to basic needs.

Tonja Khabir, a representative for the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization, says the meetings are helping to create a strategic plan for Pleasant Hill.

“We see some obvious things like blight, like where’s our local grocery store, things like that,” Khabir said. “But there’s more intricate things that we need to hear from residents to address those things as well.”

Tuesday’s meeting was originally supposed to be a walk and talk but was moved indoors because of the heat.

The next three meetings will happen during the next two weeks:

