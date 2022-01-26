Pleasant conditions return for Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine and average highs are back after a day of clouds and showers.

Today

Wednesday began with clear skies and chilly temperatures, however nowhere in Middle Georgia dropped to or below freezing. Sunny skies will hang around this afternoon as the wind blows in from the north-northeast at about 5-10 mph. A few clouds may pass through during the late afternoon hours, but that should be all of the cloud cover we see today. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s for the third day in a row.

Overnight our skies will stay clear as the winds shift to the northeast. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 30s heading into Thursday morning with most locations dropping to or below freezing.

Tomorrow

Following a freezing morning temperatures will warm back up into the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. Despite the clear skies hanging around temperatures are beginning a cooling trend during the afternoon ahead of a new system that will form on Friday. The wind will blow more out of the east-northeast on Thursday as well, however the speed should remain about the same.

Cloud cover will quickly fill in during the late evening hours as a new low pressure system begins to form over Eastern Georgia and South Carolina. These overnight clouds will warm our low temperatures by a few degrees, however most of the region will still fall into the lower 30s.

Friday and the Weekend

Cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day on Friday thanks to the new system. A few scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon when high temperatures reach the lower 50s around Middle Georgia. The wind will shift from the east-northeast to the west-northwest early on Friday as well. Cloud cover should begin to clear up during the evening hours.

Overnight the clouds will continue to break as temperatures plummet down into the mid to upper 20s around the region. By that point any precipitation will be well over with, so there is no threat of winter weather this time around. The Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic Coast can keep the snow and ice.

Saturday will be sunny but chilly as highs only reach the low to mid 40s. Overnight conditions will stay clear as lows plummet into the low 20s.

Sunday will also be sunny as highs return to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sun should stick around until at least next Tuesday. Temperatures will also warm quickly into next week as a warming pattern begins to take hold.

