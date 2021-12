Piedmont Macon updates visitation policy following rise in Covid cases

Piedmont Macon announced changes to its hospital visitation policy Wednesday.

Piedmont Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon announced changes to its hospital visitation policy Wednesday.

Effective immediately, Piedmont Macon says only one visitor is allowed per patient during visitation hours. That’s down from two visitors allowed previously.

Visitation hours remain from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are still required inside both healthcare facilities.

No visitation is allowed for confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.