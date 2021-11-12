Piedmont Hospitals in Macon get a sweet surprise

The women of the social welfare organization showed their appreciation a "Hole" lot with donut holes.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With US), paid a sweet surprise to Health Care workers at Piedmont Hospitals in Macon on Friday.

Organization leaders say they wanted to bring a smile, during these tough time.

“They have an overload of patients, stress, overtime, and the lack of staff,and the fear of getting sick themselves. Being away from family and that sort of thing, we wanted to do something nice for them,” said Lynn Snyder. Snyder is the Co-President of the organization.

Snyder is also a retired nurse, and knows how much work goes into being a healthcare worker.

Piedmont hospitals in Macon were appreciative for the surprise.