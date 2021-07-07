Pete’s Indoor Greenhouse breaks ground in Peach County

Pete's broke ground on three acres of land at the Robins International Industrial Park.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Pete’s, a California-based indoor greenhouse, will soon bring fresh food and jobs to Middle Georgia.

Pete’s broke ground early Wednesday morning on three acres of land at the Robins International Industrial Park. The company’s goal is to expand to 24 acres.

Peach County and Warner Robins officials partnered to provide a home for the company which specializes in growing lettuce and packaging salads.

“We wanted to bring fresh local lettuce to the consumers in the area,” Pete’s CEO Brian Cook said.

Cook wants to show the community there’s an alternative to traditional farming through greenhouse growing.

“Our jobs are going to be on the higher paying schedule, but it’s going to be a lot of computer type of jobs,” Cook said.

“I think it’s great to have Pete’s, and I’m really excited for not just the opportunity for Pete’s but the growth that’s going to happen,” Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said.

Construction will begin within the next few months and is expected to be completed by next year.