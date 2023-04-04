Person of interest wanted in connection to Macon death investigation

He's wanted in connection to the death of 23-year-old Jermaine Reynolds.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying and locating a person of interest in a violent crime. The man is wanted in connection to the death of 23-year-old Jermaine Reynolds.

On September 15th, 2022, deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection Denton Street and Haywood Road. Deputies found Reynolds unresponsive and lying in the road. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced Reynolds dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of this person is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.