Person injured in Washington County shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Ivey Drive. According to a posting on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, one person was taken to the emergency room with a non life threatening gunshot wound. Two homes and several vehicles were damaged by gun fire during the incident. Investigators recovered approximately 21 shell casings from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911