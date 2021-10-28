Perry ‘Sweets and Treats’ event returns

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Halloween is approaching and the city of Perry wants to make sure you have some fun.

Perry’s annual Sweets and Treats is back.

The free event takes place Friday, October 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers encourage the community to wear costumes to the family-friendly event, and to shop local.

Local businesses will be handing out candy to those who stop by their shops. Tabitha Clark with the communications of the city of Perry says the downtown businesses are excited to participate. “The businesses attribute so much to our local economy. They’re super excited for everybody to come down and to give out all those great treats.”

Attendees can also experience the scarecrow fest while trick or treating downtown.