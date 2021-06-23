Perry residents give input on new Pine Needle Park

A new park is in development in a Perry neighborhood, and residents were given a chance to share their thoughts.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– What used to be the Cherokee Pines golf course, will now be a community park for nearby residents.

The park is called Pine Needle, and will be shared between Perry citizens and residents of Country Club Road.

The city says they want Pine Needle Park to be a “Passive Park”, which means quieter attractions like walking trails or exercise areas, and limited parking. In order to find out how residents feel about the development, the city hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

The city has already started Phase One of park development and has sought community comments on the results so far. They also want to know what residents would like to see in Phase Two.

“It’s not my park, it’s not Mrs. Peterson’s park it’s your park,” Perry Councilman Robert Jones said. “We want to do the best job we can to represent you, get your feedback and input, and make it the best park it can be.”

Will Perez lives within a few minutes of the new park and says he came to the town hall meeting to vouch for his favorite sport.

“I figured with this amazing and beautiful land out here, coupled with the park and maybe some other ideas that they have, I think disc golf would be a great addition,” Perez said.

Other residents like Carol Ross came to voice their worries about the progress so far.

“I’m concerned about children coming down off the slides, and possibly stumbling onto the road,” Ross explained. “That was something that jumped out at me when I saw that mound go up and those slides go in.”

The city has invested more than $235,000 in the park so far and is looking into making restrooms, an exercise area, or a pump park for bikes in the coming phases. The city says Phase One of the park will be finished in the next 45 days. After it’s done, Perry leaders will host another town hall to get more ideas for Phase Two. If you have a comment or suggestion, reach out to Perry City officials at (478) 988-2700.